‘Magic Mike’ show coming to Calliope

The Sydney Hotshots are expected to perform at the Central Bowls Club in Calliope on October 31.

THINGS will soon heat up in Calliope with a “Magic Mike” show coming next month.

For 20 years, the all-male performers have sizzled their way onto stages across Australia and New Zealand, and have performed in the Gladstone Region on numerous occassions.

This year, the Sydney Hotshots have designed their latest show with masks, sanitiser and a temperature check at the door following Covid regulations

The 18+ show packs two hours of dancing, games, and has new choreography by Garry Symonds from the world famous Tap Dogs.

The show also promises interaction with the audience including being brought up onto the stage, romanced and serenaded by the Sydney Hotshots.

If you’re in the mood for a girl’s night out, tickets can be found here.