Magic Mike performers reveal X-rated moments

From an eggplant to underwear and real money, the Queensland cast of Magic Mike Live have lifted the lid on their X-rated audience encounters.

The group of dancers, each hand-picked by Channing Tatum for the stage production based on the hit movies, have been recovering in Queensland following the Sydney leg of the tour before they begin their five-month stint in Melbourne and return to Brisbane in November.

While spotting British singer Rita Ora, Thor star Thessa Thompson and singer Delta Goodrem among the crowd in Sydney, Brisbane dancer Sam Marks said the group had also kept a tour book of "the funny R-rated kind of things that happen in the audience".

"Just funny things, things people yell out. It can get pretty rowdy," said Marks, who typically performs in musical theatre.

"We get underwear and bras thrown on stage and to some people it may seem it's part and parcel of the show, but it's a professional dance show first and we just happen to take some clothes off, it's not a full on raunchy show, so it does feel out of the blue."

Gold Coast dancer Chris Van Doren said the cast had women "throw real money at us" while Sunshine Coast's Blake Varga said one guest offered him an eggplant.

"I was standing on the table and she was like, 'Here'," he said. "I'm like, 'What am I going to do with an eggplant? Why do you even have that in your bag right now?'."

Rather than joining in the party, the Australian cast follow a strict routine, performing ten shows each week in Melbourne from June 15 to October 31, with a similar schedule at Brisbane's Hamilton Northshore, where the custom-built tent will be set up.

"Everything is calculated, when we eat, when we rest, when we train. I've never experienced by body to be in such a constant state of fatigue," Van Doren said. "People say 'why do you go to the gym if you're performing', but if we don't we're going to be looking stick thin so we still have to do weightlifting and eating - it's a lot".

Dubbo-born dancer Anthony Bartley added: "I think people forget we are legitimate athletes with what we do and the show, there's such a high level of dance intensity in it, so although it is a party and it's fun it's still work and we have to treat it like that so the appropriate recovery, dieting and rest, and when we do 10 shows a week, you feel it."

Meanwhile both Varga and Marks admitted their families in Queensland were unlikely to see Magic Mike Live when it comes to Brisbane from November 23 to December 19.

"Grandma is like 'I love you and support you, but I'll give this one a miss'," Varga said.

