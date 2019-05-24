MAFS star’s ex cleared of AVO breach

Sam Ball and Akila Ahmunett when they were a loved-up couple. Picture: Facebook

MARRIED At First Sight bad boy Sam Ball's former lover was yesterday found not guilty of breaching an apprehended­ violence order.

Akila Ahmunett, 30, also known as Nadia Tabbaa, was found at Ball's Redfern apartment on March 21, despite him taking out an AVO against her a month earlier.

The Russell Lea woman admitted to unlawful entry of Ball's flat during the first incident­ on February 22. Other charges of stalking and harassment were withdrawn earlier this month.

In the latest incident, Ahmunett­ told police: "Sam called me and asked me to come over to pick up my phone. I thought I was able to come over if I was invited.

"I don't understand the law. I am just here to pick up my phone. Please don't arrest­ me, I have to work in the morning."

Downing Local Court court heard that Ball had told police: "There is no need for police to be here as nothing­ had happened."

When asked about the AVO, he said he was going to get it withdrawn.

Ahmunett's lawyer Geoff Harrison yesterday tendered hundreds of screenshots of text messages sent by Ball to Ahmunett after the AVO was issued against her.

In one text exchange, Ball is "pleading" for Ahmunett­ to get back with him and saying he "will fix everything".

Magistrate Carolyn Huntsman yesterday acknowledged the case had "unusual circumstances".

"The defendant has tried to cut contact and has appeared to cease contact­ by blocking him online - his number and on social­ media - and made direct­ requests to be left alone," Ms Huntsman said.

No conviction was recorded for the unlawful entry and Ahmunett was cleared of breaching the AVO, but the order itself will remain in place, banning her from any contact with Ball. Outside court, the beautician told The Daily Telegraph: "I'm relieved it's finally over. It has been extremely difficult to witness the number of misrepresentations that were made about my character and the events that occurred.

"I'm very grateful to the court for acknowledging the facts and I'm pleased with the overall outcome."

Ball, a tradie and breakout star of the Channel 9 reality series, reportedly started dating Ahmunett in November, after filming ended.

He first contacted police about alleged "domestic abuse" on February 4, after a heated argument with Ahmunett.

He contacted them again on February 21 to apply for an AVO, claiming that she was stalking him and had swamped him with a barrage of text messages, calls and emails.