MAFS star’s surprise new romance

HE might have declared himself heartbroken after splitting from his Married At First Sight wife Heidi Latcham, but Mike Gunner appears to have well and truly moved on.

On Monday Woman's Day published photos of Mike, 43, getting cosy with Jessica Williamson, 30, at a Gold Coast beach last week.

According to the magazine Jessica works as a fly-in, fly-out truck driver.

The new couple were snapped kissing and hugging on the beach and holding hands as they went for a swim.

MAFS star Mike Gunner has got himself a girlfriend. Picture: Jonathan Ng.

Mike has also praised his new love on social media, describing her as "gorgeous" when commenting on a series of modelling shots of Jessica shared by a Gold Coast talent agency.

In an interview with U On Sunday this weekend Mike confirmed he had been dating a 30-year-old woman for five weeks, however, did not refer to Jessica by name.

Mike said the two met when he spotted her on her balcony on the way back from the gym and she recognised him from MAFS.

Despite waxing lyrical about his new relationship, Mike also admitted to still having a strong sexual attraction to his ex Heidi.

"If she walked in here now my knees would go weak, such was her effect on me. I mean, I'm only a man," Mike said of Heidi.

"As long as I have blood coursing through my veins I will probably always find her attractive."

Jessica isn't the first woman Mike has been linked to since MAFS wrapped, with reports surfacing in March that he was "secretly dating" 26-year-old Casey Stewart.

Casey is the daughter of Instagram star Gina Stewart, 49, who is known as the "World's Hottest Grandma".

After weeks of rumours they had split after their vow renewal ceremony Mike and Heidi's breakup was finally confirmed during the MAFS reunion episodes.

Mike and Heidi split after their vow renewal ceremony. Picture: NIGEL WRIGHT.

During a radio interview earlier this month Mike said he was single and had no interest in dating.

"I'm just gonna lick my wounds for a bit," he told Goulburn Valley's Hit96.9 Josiah & Elly. "I just need to regroup and be me for a bit."

During his time on Married At First Sight Mike divided viewers, facing a backlash over some of the comments he made during filming, including telling Heidi "I'm not your therapist" when she was recounting her traumatic childhood.

But his most controversial moment came during the finale when he decided to tellthe MAFS brides "biology" had caused more conflict between them compared to the men.

"There's differences between men and women, don't mistake that," he said.

"I mean, the matriarchy and the patriarchy are two different things entirely, and there are different dynamics at play.

"We're seeing these girls have fallen apart and the men haven't.

"Any group of women that are put in this same type of situation, maybe this (group situations) just doesn't speak to their biology … there is actually some merit in that."

Despite his somewhat divisive time in the spotlight Mike seems intent on staying in the public eye, launching a podcast on Youtube earlier this month.

Mike previously told news.com.au the podcast would be "long-form discussions of issues that concern me and hopefully can benefit society in some way".