MAFS cheater’s ‘unforgivable’ act

Sam Ball has been criticised by his MAFS co-stars amid his affair with Ines Basic.

SAM Ball has lost at least one of his major supporters amid the fallout from his shock affair with Ines Basic on Married At First Sight.

Mike Gunner, who had previously been one of the most vocal supporters of the 26-year-old tradie, revealed he regretted sticking up for his friend after watching what was really going on behind all of their backs.

The affair that shocked everyone.

"I didn't understand the extent of it, we're watching this as you're seeing it, so I didn't see any of this," he told the Talking Married panel last night.

"I was embroiled in my own controversy, so to see how it played out and some of the lies and the deceit was really disappointing.

"I'll stick up for anyone that's a friend, and I'll try and justify their actions if I believe them, but what Sam did was, frankly … unforgivable."

Mike was one of Sam’s biggest supporters in the early stages of the show.

Mike fiercely defended Sam earlier in the experiment when he briefly abandoned his "wife" Elizabeth for a week - reportedly to attend his ex-girlfriend's mum's funeral - and copped criticism from the group.

At the time, the Queensland-based electrician, 44, was furious some of the other contestants had questioned Sam's story - but now he's got his own doubts.

"He mentioned that he was the most honest person in the experiment," Mike said.

"Look, I don't know what was going through his head. I want to say 'he's a great guy', and he is, but then there's that … It's conflicting for me."

Meanwhile, Mike's got his own problems going into the commitment ceremony on Sunday night after an explosive blow-up at the dinner party with his "wife" Heidi Latcham.

Married At First Sight continues Sunday 6pm on Nine.