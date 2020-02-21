MAFS fans demand 7 changes to show

MAFS fans have revealed what changes they’d like made to the show.

Married At First Sight fans have spoken out about the changes they want made to the reality show.

A post on the Married At First Sight Australian Fans page on Facebook, which has more than 45,000 members, encouraged people to submit their ideas for how the show should be tweaked.

"You can guarantee we will have a MAFS 2021," Allira Howard wrote on the fan page. "Every single episode since it's aired has had ratings of 1m+ beating anything else aired at any time of the day or night.

"Soooo, let's try and be heard … What do you want to see for the next season or what do you not want to see?"

The suggestions from dedicated MAFS fans came through thick and fast. Here are the best ones.

The off-air drama between Luke and Poppy has soured this season of MAFS.

Fewer contestants: "Definitely too many couples," wrote one fan. "An hour isn't really much time to fit them all with enough screen time to see how they are each progressing. Only the crazy drama-filled couples are constantly getting aired and that's not fair."

No spoilers: Several couples this year, including Amanda and Tash and Mikey and Natasha, have come out publicly and revealed that they are no longer together.

It's a move that's annoyed fans of the show.

"Last year the couples didn't spoil the ending," a fan wrote. "I enjoyed the Mike and Heidi storyline and had no idea if they made it until the end of the series. This year the cast are spoiling the ending, parading with their new squeeze etc.

"Either Ch 9 have relaxed their contracts or this lot don't care."

Tash Herz has gone public with her new girlfriend, Madison Hewitt. Picture: Supplied/Sam Tabone

Couples from the same state: Each year distance becomes an issue for those couples who make it a fair way through the experiment, such as Martha and Michael. So fans would like that to change in the future.

"I think it would better to pair people who live in the same city together so there's more of a chance of staying together," a fan suggested on the Facebook post.

Genuine contestants: The majority of suggestions on the post urged Channel 9 to start picking more genuine, less fame-hungry contestants.

"Real people, like everyday normal folk," one fan wrote about who they'd like to see on air next year. "None of these Botox silicone Barbie dolls."

Another added: "I want real people like when then they first started MAFS, not attention-seeking wannabe social media influencers! I have nothing against Botox, fillers and boob jobs. All I'm asking for is that they are real people who are there with the right intentions - which is finding love - not followers on IG!"

MAFS contestant Hayley.

No stunt casting: Each year it becomes painfully obvious that the experts have paired two people together because they know it will lead to fireworks. For example, Mishel said repeatedly that she could never fall in love with someone who had cheated before, only to discover on her wedding day that Steve had in fact cheated on a partner before.

"I'd like them to actually make a bit of an effort to allow the pairs to potentially work, not pair people up for ratings' sake," one fan wrote.

To guarantee that there will still be some fiery clashes throughout the season, the fan suggested they could cast couples that they know will clash with other couples, rather than their partners.

"They can still get ratings by … picking couples we know will hate each other at dinner parties," they wrote. "You can still pair up decent matches yet have fireworks at the dinner parties."

Steve and Mishel clashed over the fact he had cheated in the past.

More diversity: For the second time in the show's history there is a same-sex couple featured on MAFS. But fans want more.

"I want to see Aboriginal and African, Asian (Eastern and Indian)," one fan wrote. "I want a massive gorgeous melting pot of awesomeness."

More screen time for the experts: John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Dr Trisha Stratford tend to only interact with the contestants at the Commitment Ceremonies.

Recently we saw John Aiken give troubled couple Amanda and Tash a one-on-one session, and fans have made it clear they'd like to see more of that.

"More intervention and interaction with the experts," a fan wrote on the post. "They have three experts there but they aren't even using them!"

MAFS is the biggest show on Aussie TV right now and is comprehensively beating Australian Survivor and My Kitchen Rules.

Given that, one fan wrote on the fan page post: "If it's rating so well, why would they change a thing? MKR learnt that, change things up and you ruin the show."

MAFS returns on Sunday night.

Married At First Sight continues at 7.30pm on Sunday night on Channel 9