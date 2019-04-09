Dan and Jess’ tense exchange on live TV

JUST when you thought the show was over, Married At First Sight's most controversial couple has appeared in a post series finale interview, and come close to breaking up on live television.

During last night's explosive finale, video clips were played to Dan Webb, which exposed Jessika Power's flirtation with another contestant Nic. The footage showed Jess telling Nic she was "sexually attracted" to him, before he rejected her advances, and she made her first move on Dan moments later.

The episode was filmed three months ago, with the couples appearing live on Nine's Talking Married immediately after it aired on Monday, to reveal how their relationships have been tracking.

Just when I thought the experiment was over... #MAFS #TalkingMarried pic.twitter.com/rVK6t2XiQb — Married At First Sight (@MarriedAU) April 8, 2019

Speaking from the couple's Gold Coast home, Dan said that the finale episode "was hard to watch back".

"And tonight, watching it again, it's re-scratched those feelings I had," he continued.

"It's an awkward position I'm in."

Presenter Ben Fordham then pointed out that an off-air dispute had erupted between the pair during the ad break moments earlier. "There were some F bombs going off and it seems the tension is pretty strong there," Fordham said.

Dan conceded that Jess' denial that she propositioned Nic during the experiment was a source of ongoing tension between them.

"Why couldn't she be honest about it?" he said.

"It's the thing that unsettles me the most. It feels like she goes down with the lie … dies with the lie.

"It raises huge trust issues for me and that's what we've been struggling with over the last few months in our relationship."

Jess tells Dan to shut the f*** up with her eyes on Talking Married.

Talking Married presenter Shelly Horton asked Jess if she still denies hitting on Nic.

"No, I don't deny hitting on Nic … I guess in some way, yes I did hit on Nic," Jess responded.

Her admission appeared to come as a surprise to Dan who said she had never admitted it before.

"That's the first time she's admitted it to me as well," he said.

Jess then backflipped of her confession.

"I'm admitting it for Dan. I don't feel like I did, but it's obviously what Dan wants to hear," she said.

The couple continued bickering as viewers took to Twitter in their droves to post about what some believed was a live, televised breakup.

"Can we not fight on national television," Jess pleaded under her breath.

Fordham interjected and asked Dan if he's "over this [relationship]" to which he responded that he wasn't but that he has major trust issues with Jess.

"To me it is [a big deal], there's a lot to it for me. I wish I didn't watch it tonight to be honest with you," Dan said.

Jess told him she wished she'd "been a bit more honest".

Asked if they can "trust each other three months on" and "get past it", Dan responded:

"I don't know. I just don't know.

"One little negative … can just raise so much doubt."