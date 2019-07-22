MAFS couple accused of ‘publicity stunt’

Jessika Power and Nick Furphy have made their relationship Instagram official.

Jessika Power and Nick Furphy have continued to flaunt their blossoming romance all over Instagram - despite another Married At First Sight star accusing them of a publicity stunt.

Power and Furphy - who was "married" to twin Sharon Marsh on season four - announced earlier this month they had begun dating after striking up a friendship through their dentist.

Over the weekend, both Furphy and Power shared a number of posts together in Melbourne, including a selfie of them enjoying a sunset bike ride:

Power also shared a photo of her and Furphy kissing while out on Saturday night, captioning the romantic shot: "When you know you know."

The couple's public declarations of love come after they were called out by another reality TV star.

Telv Williams, who starred on MAFS last year - has accused the pair of staging the relationship for attention.

"Well, I think it's a publicity stunt … straight out," Williams said when asked of Furphy and Power's relationship on Instagram last week.

Telv Williams isn’t convinced their relationship is the real deal.

"Of course, me and Nick are still friends. Just because his little charade is going on, he can do whatever he wants. If it (the relationship) was real, I would definitely wish them luck, but it's not so, yeah, he's still my boy."

Furphy and Power addressed the backlash around their relationship in an Instagram Q and A on Sunday night.

"Yeah (we've had backlash) off a few people, but I don't give a f**k. It's between us two," Furphy said. "As long as I'm happy - or she is."

Power previously told news.com.au her and Furphy's romance had naturally fallen into place after they went on a few dates.

Power also shared this photo of the two kissing on Saturday night.

"The thing I love about (Nick) the most is that he's just straight to the point; he doesn't mix his words (or) get involved in everyone's drama, but he's also in this little media world that I'm in as well, so he knows the pressure I can be under," she said.

"He's a little bit older so the prospect of children and settling down is something he does want in the very long run future - this is very fresh - that will be down the track."

During her time on MAFS, Power began a relationship with another groom, Dan Webb, behind her TV spouse Mick Gould's back.

Webb and Power broke up just days after the MAFS finale aired on TV after fighting through a live interview on Talking Married.