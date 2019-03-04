Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There was one key thing none of the intruders were told before they entered the MAFS experiment.
There was one key thing none of the intruders were told before they entered the MAFS experiment.
TV

MAFS: Big secret producers kept from new couples

by Bronte Coy
4th Mar 2019 6:18 AM

MARRIED  At First Sight's two new couples were kept in the dark about one major plot twist when they entered the experiment.

Dan and Tamara and Billy and Susie all experienced the awkward first meeting at their weddings, before showing up to the group dinner to finally meet the other couples last week.

The only trouble was that no one had told them they were - literally - four weeks late to the party.

Speaking to 9 Honey, Billy explained he couldn't understand why the four of them were the centre of attention.

"I was like, 'Why are they so excited to see us? That's a bit full on, isn't it? Hmm, they're very, very welcoming people'," he said.

"It didn't click for me that this was the fourth week of the experiment … I just thought everyone had a few hours to get to know each other, so I was like, 'Sweet. These guys are nice and familiar with each other. Cool'."

Billy opted to stay with "wife" Susie during last night's commitment ceremony despite a very rocky start to their "marriage".

But however rough their situation was, it was nothing compared to Mick and Jessika's, who were battling through the fallout of her very obvious attempts to cheat on him during the dinner party.

 

But it’s even worse for Jessika and Mick.
But it’s even worse for Jessika and Mick.

After announcing she was "sexually attracted" to Nic, Jessika set her sights on newcomer Dan - and even Billy noticed.

"I picked that straight away," he told 9 Honey. "She was following him around the room. I was onto it before anybody. And Susie said that I was crazy, it was just me being oversensitive. But I was like, 'Hey, I can see, she's making the eyes at Daniel something fierce'.

"I didn't know that (Jessika) had been in the experiment for a while. I just thought maybe she had had a kind of failed honeymoon, and she was ready to really give it her best shot with stealing somebody else's man."

More Stories

Show More
channel nine intruders mafs new couples reality tv

Top Stories

    Have your say on plans to tap into huge industry

    premium_icon Have your say on plans to tap into huge industry

    Politics THE Federal Government is seeking feedback to develop its national hydrogen strategy which it hopes will kickstart the potential $1.2billion export industry.

    Campaign aims to bring cancer radiation therapy to Gladstone

    premium_icon Campaign aims to bring cancer radiation therapy to Gladstone

    News Local politicians are in favour but there are hurdles to overcome.

    • 4th Mar 2019 7:39 AM
    Surprise showers puts dampener on weekend events

    premium_icon Surprise showers puts dampener on weekend events

    Weather A moist onshore wind flow was the cause of these showers.