Madama Butterfly will visit Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Thursday night.
Jeff Busby
Madama Butterfly to visit GECC

Jessica Perkins
24th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
TWENTY Gladstone children will perform alongside Opera Australia in the Madama Butterfly production tomorrow night.

The performance will be held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

During the national tour children have the opportunity to participate in the production through the Regional Children's Chorus Program.

In Gladstone, 20 students aged 10 to 14, from several schools, will perform two songs, one in each act.

Gladstone choir leader Robyn Addison said the children were excited about the performance.

"The set of students that we have are incredible,” Mrs Addison said.

"They have worked really hard.”

She said the students had learnt to sing their first song in Italian.

The second song will be hummed.

In the Gladstone performance, Madame Butterfly's child, Sorrow, will be played by local girl Hazel Watts.

Opera Australia artistic director Lyndon Terracini said the performance would be a "feast for the senses”.

For more information visit gladstoneentertainment.com or call 49722822.

