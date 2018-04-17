Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police wiretap recorded a woman telling the target of an investigation there were
A police wiretap recorded a woman telling the target of an investigation there were "some mad blue Supermans at the moment”.
Crime

'Mad blue Supermans': Phone tap gets MDMA conviction

Andrew Thorpe
by
17th Apr 2018 6:06 AM

A 30-YEAR-OLD woman has been convicted of supplying a dangerous drug after a police wiretap recorded her telling the target of an investigation there were "some mad blue Supermans at the moment".

Lindsey Ann Rosemary Mastroieni pleaded guilty to the charge in Gladstone District Court yesterday.

The court was told the target had contacted her looking for "roundies'' (MDMA), and she had then put them in contact with her supplier. That was enough for her to be charged with supply on what the prosecution admitted was the lower end of the scale.

The court was told Mastroieni had a three-page criminal history with several convictions related to cannabis.

Supplying MDMA represented a "significant escalation", the prosecutor said.

Mastroieni was sentenced to six months in prison, with immediate parole.

Related Items

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Psychopathic predator's risk of snapping

    Psychopathic predator's risk of snapping

    News Prisoner's infamy a product of Morcombe tragedy.

    Beers brings out big guns for jobs fight

    Beers brings out big guns for jobs fight

    News Labor candidate for Flynn continues his push to claim the seat.

    • 17th Apr 2018 4:30 AM
    Calliope snake threat sparks calls for new mowing policy

    Calliope snake threat sparks calls for new mowing policy

    Council News This young family is under threat, but the council's hands are tied.

    Why local medical centre made cuts to bulk billing

    Why local medical centre made cuts to bulk billing

    News Patient influx forced fee rise, assistant practice manager says.

    • 17th Apr 2018 4:30 AM

    Local Partners