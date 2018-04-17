'Mad blue Supermans': Phone tap gets MDMA conviction

A police wiretap recorded a woman telling the target of an investigation there were "some mad blue Supermans at the moment”.

A 30-YEAR-OLD woman has been convicted of supplying a dangerous drug after a police wiretap recorded her telling the target of an investigation there were "some mad blue Supermans at the moment".

Lindsey Ann Rosemary Mastroieni pleaded guilty to the charge in Gladstone District Court yesterday.

The court was told the target had contacted her looking for "roundies'' (MDMA), and she had then put them in contact with her supplier. That was enough for her to be charged with supply on what the prosecution admitted was the lower end of the scale.

The court was told Mastroieni had a three-page criminal history with several convictions related to cannabis.

Supplying MDMA represented a "significant escalation", the prosecutor said.

Mastroieni was sentenced to six months in prison, with immediate parole.