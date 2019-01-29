Mackay paramedic tragedy: QAS confirms identity

Mackay paramedic Craig McCulloch has been identified as the 32-year-old man killed in the crash near Benholme.

THE death of highly-respected paramedic Craig McCulloch in a horrific Mackay region traffic crash marks "one of the saddest days in the history of the Queensland Ambulance Service".

Responding after news of the tragic incident began to flow across the state, Acting Deputy Commissioner Gerard Lawler mourned the sudden loss of the 32-year-old man.

Mr McCulloch died when his ambulance left Mackay-Eungella Road about 8am on Monday.

After his vehicle struck a tree, Mr McCulloch succumbed to his injuries at the scene, about 40 kilometres west of Mackay city.

Mr McCulloch, who has been serving in the Mackay region for about six months, was responding to a medical emergency which required lights and sirens to be activated

"Despite the best efforts of the bystanders, before other emergency services arrived, and the efforts of paramedics and fire service officers, the officer unfortunately died at the scene," Mr Lawler said.

Attending an incident in which a colleague, a "friend and a loved one", was killed proved "most distressing" for responding paramedics.

Mr Lawler described Mr McCulloch as "highly respected within his profession and no doubt by his family".

"What I can say is that every support is being provided to those that were responding to the scene," he said.

"I have just recently spoken with those who attended and those supporting officers who attended. Every support is being provided to those folk in these tragic circumstances which we have experienced ..."

The crash was "being investigated by the Queensland Police Service" and "will no doubt come under the framework of the coroner here in Queensland".

Mr Lawler said ambulance officer's attendance at the crash involving "one of their own" as "the most challenging circumstances that a paramedic or emergency services officer will do".

"I'd just like to, again, pass on our condolences, our love and our prayers to the family, the officer's colleagues and loved ones after this tragic event has occurred," Mr Lawler said.

The crash was reported to 000 by a "community member who lived nearby", and members "of that community" rushed to the paramedic's aid "very, very quickly".

"They did all they could until the arrival of paramedics and other emergency services. Every effort was provided ... we commend the efforts of those folk," Mr Lawler said.