Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Mackay police officer is charged with rape. Photo: Zizi Averill
A Mackay police officer is charged with rape. Photo: Zizi Averill
Crime

Mackay off-duty cop rape case in court

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
27th Aug 2020 3:45 PM | Updated: 6:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE case against an off-duty Mackay cop accused of raping a woman after giving her a lift has been adjourned until next month.

It is alleged the senior constable, who cannot be named for legal reasons, raped the woman between January 10 and 13 this year.

She was a stranger to him.

The case was briefly mentioned in the Mackay Magistrates Court this week.

The court has previously heard the officer planned to contest the allegation, but no formal pleas have been entered yet.

Because of the charge, the case must be moved to Mackay District Court.

Matters are listed for committal mention in late September.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

More Stories

mackay courts mackay crime mackay magistrates court mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DEVELOPMENT: Second weighbridge for regional dump

        Premium Content DEVELOPMENT: Second weighbridge for regional dump

        News Gladstone Regional Council, with the help of Councillor Rick Hansen, has announced a new weighbridge for a local dump.

        2020 GEA Supply Chain Expo on the horizon

        Premium Content 2020 GEA Supply Chain Expo on the horizon

        News The community is invited to take part on Monday.

        Exciting plan to transform Auckland Point silos with art

        Premium Content Exciting plan to transform Auckland Point silos with art

        News ‘The club has a vision to create a changing display on the silos.’

        ‘Extremely disappointed’: Tension over water charge dispute

        Premium Content ‘Extremely disappointed’: Tension over water charge dispute

        News Mayor Matt Burnett is extremely disappointed the Gladstone Area Water Board refused...