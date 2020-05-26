Menu
DEPARTING: RIN general manager Adrienne Rourke has stepped down. Picture: Chris Ison
Business

Mackay leader departs peak resources group

Melanie Whiting
26th May 2020 6:40 AM
RESOURCE Industry Network general manager Adrienne Rourke has resigned after six years with the organisation.

RIN chair Dave Hartigan announced the news to members via a statement.

"Adrienne leaves RIN with an indelible legacy of work that has benefited the entire METS sector in this region," Mr Hartigan said.

"The RIN board and team would like to sincerely thank Adrienne for her commitment and dedication during the past six years, particularly through the past resources downturns and the tremendous work carried out during the recovery phase.

"RIN's membership base has never been higher than it is currently, and this is a direct result of Adrienne's tenacity, enthusiasm, and motivation."

Resource Industry Network general manager Adrienne Rourke. Picture: Contributed.
He said some of Ms Rourke's achievements during her time included the establishment of the MIW METS Export Hub, her successful advocacy for 30-day payment terms, and the background work on the Resources Centre of Excellence.

"Adrienne has also played a crucial part in putting the region's METS sector on the national stage, as well as contributing to many national working groups, and representing the region on the 2030 Resources Taskforce," Mr Hartigan said.

"From everyone at Resource Industry Network, we wish Adrienne every success in her future endeavours and sincerely thank her for all she has done for the organisation."

