Mackay father of three sent back to jail

A Mackay father of three has been returned to jail. Photo: Brett Wortman

A CONVICTED drug trafficker with an “appalling criminal history” has been sent back to jail for repeated offending while on parole.

In 2018, the Mackay father of three was jailed for four years and released on parole after serving about four months.

But Mackay Magistrates Court heard the Parole Board has since reversed its decision and issued a returned to prison warrant for Aaron Thomas Pitt.

A father of three pleaded guilty to drugs and weapons charges.

The 47 year old had been a passenger in a vehicle travelling south that was intercepted in the Gladstone region and was busted possessing a torch/taser and used scales on June 10 this year.

The following day Pitt was caught in Brisbane with 1.7 grams of methylamphetamines.

He pleaded guilty to three charges including possessing a category R weapon. The court heard Pitt was also facing an evasion offence yet to be finalised that was listed for mention in October.

Pitt’s solicitor Peter Clark said his client, who denied the evasion allegations, believed it was this offence that revoked his parole.

“I would have thought the dangerous drugs would have been the knockout punch,” Magistrate James Morton said.

The 47 year old has been using drugs since he was 18.

The court heard Pitt also had a SPER debt totalling almost $14,500.

Mr Clark said his client’s criminal history indicated he had been involved with drugs since 1994 but he began using marijuana at age 18, which led to amphetamine and then ice use.

Mr Morton commented that Pitt looked good for his year. “Usually I see a 47 year old washed up druggie … they look 87,” he said.

The court heard Pitt had bought the torch/taser over the internet from the website Wish.

“It’s unfortunate you can buy these things over the internet and the companies that sell them aren’t held accountable,” Mr Morton said.

Mr Clark told the court his client had been seeking counselling and had insight into his drug use.

Mr Morton said Pitt had an “absolute appalling criminal history for drug use” resulting in fines, community based orders and even a supreme court conviction.

“Now if that sentence is not a deterrence to you,” Mr Morton said, adding jail was considered by law as a last resort.

“We are at last resort.”

Pitt was jailed for nine months with parole eligibility on November 20 this year. Convictions were recorded.