Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A large shark about 3.5m-4m washed up on Blacks Beach in Mackay. Picture: Melanie Gibbs
A large shark about 3.5m-4m washed up on Blacks Beach in Mackay. Picture: Melanie Gibbs
Environment

Mackay family finds dead shark washed up on popular beach

Tara Miko
21st Mar 2021 12:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Mackay family has found a large tiger shark dead on a popular beach during a morning walk.

Melanie Gibbs was with her family walking along Blacks Beach near the stairs when she spotted a fin sticking out of the sand.

Getting closer, she realised it was a shark that appeared to have washed ashore.

"There were no marks on it, it was just there," Mrs Gibbs said.

 

A large shark about 3.5m-4m washed up on Blacks Beach in Mackay. Picture: Melanie Gibbs
A large shark about 3.5m-4m washed up on Blacks Beach in Mackay. Picture: Melanie Gibbs

 

 

"It doesn't appear to have been there for very long."

There were no drag marks near the dead animal which she estimated to be between 3.5m and 4m long.

"There doesn't seem to be anything too sinister about it, it was just dead."

The department has been contacted.

blacks beach mackay beaches mackay northern beaches shark tiger shark
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Claim your share of Gladstone’s $26.34m in lost super

        Premium Content Claim your share of Gladstone’s $26.34m in lost super

        News In the Gladstone region, 6064 accounts hold $26.34m in lost and unused superannuation.

        Women’s CQ Premier League competition kicks off

        Premium Content Women’s CQ Premier League competition kicks off

        News Gladstone Women’s first division 2020 premiers Central FC took on Rockhampton’s...

        Gladstone’s ratepayers cough up $12.9m in overdue rates

        Premium Content Gladstone’s ratepayers cough up $12.9m in overdue rates

        News Gladstone Regional Council’s outstanding rates of $14.2 million is the best level...

        Last week for Regional Arts and Development applications

        Premium Content Last week for Regional Arts and Development applications

        News The fund promotes the role and value of arts, culture and heritage as key drivers...