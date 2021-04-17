Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
19 Jul 2004 /Melbourne Mobile user, using his phone in a questionable way. generic camera screen view pervert woman's legs photographing
19 Jul 2004 /Melbourne Mobile user, using his phone in a questionable way. generic camera screen view pervert woman's legs photographing
Crime

Mackay dad faces court for filming up woman’s skirt

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
17th Apr 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Mackay father has been described as a "predator" after going out of his way to film up a woman's dress at a major shopping centre.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard Spencer Michael James Radford followed a woman through various departments at a Caneland Central store before bumping into her and filming up her dress on December 22 last year.

Defence barrister Matt Heelan said his 31-year-old client, who pleaded guilty to the breach of privacy charge, had two young children with his wife of five years.

He said Radford was stressed at the time of offending as he was going through a process to become a partner at a telecommunications business and his wife was sick and heavily pregnant with their second child.

Caneland Central. Picture: File
Caneland Central. Picture: File

The court heard Radford had since visited a psychologist three times, telling his practitioner the video was not for sexual gratification and it was deleted immediately after being taken.

Mores stories:

Father, son face court over 800 marijuana plants bust

Father avoids jail time over 'gutless, cowardly' DV attack

But Magistrate Damien Dwyer said Radford had "tried to pull the wool" over his psychologist eyes.

"This is a serious offence and it was a sexual offence in a public place," Mr Dwyer said, describing Radford's behaviour as predator-like.

"The case is he deleted (the video) because he was scared of being caught.

"It has affected the (woman) dearly.

Mr Heelan sought probation for his client with no conviction recorded.

Mr Dwyer adjourned the matter to April 29.

caneland central mackay courts mackay crime mackay magistrates court mackay pervert
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Study shows Labor in chaos

    Study shows Labor in chaos
    • 17th Apr 2021 7:43 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Horrific domestic violence offender released from jail

        Premium Content Horrific domestic violence offender released from jail

        Crime “This offender always has the option to walk away.”

        Macca’s run lands Gladstone woman in strife

        Premium Content Macca’s run lands Gladstone woman in strife

        Crime The woman was on her way to get McDonald’s for her child.

        Phone smashed in heated domestic violence incident

        Premium Content Phone smashed in heated domestic violence incident

        Crime The man smashed a phone out of anger towards his partner.

        Gladstone kids make a splash in latest swim comp

        Premium Content Gladstone kids make a splash in latest swim comp

        Swimming “It was wonderful to see the kids in action, showing off the swim skills they have...