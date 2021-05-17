Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A new report has found the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region and Central Queensland had among the highest rates of non-natural child deaths in the state between 2014 and 2018.
A new report has found the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region and Central Queensland had among the highest rates of non-natural child deaths in the state between 2014 and 2018.
Health

Mackay, CQ among highest rates of non-natural child deaths

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
17th May 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A new report found the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region and Central Queensland had among the highest rates of non-natural child deaths in the state between 2014 and 2018.

The ‘Counting lives, changing patterns’ report was tabled in Queensland Parliament this week and explored findings from the Queensland Child Death Register from 2004 to 2019.

It found the five statistical areas with the highest rate of external cause deaths (deaths from injury, poisoning or other adverse events) between 2014 and 2018 were Outback Queensland, Darling Downs – Maranoa, Cairns, Mackay – Isaac – Whitsunday and Central Queensland.

In Mackay, these external deaths included transport, drowning, other non-intentional injury, suicide and fatal assault and neglect.

The report noted, in three of the five statistical areas with the highest rates of external cause deaths – Cairns, Mackay – Isaac – Whitsunday and Central Queensland – suicide was the leading external cause.

“These areas recorded suicide rates of between 3.7 and 4.2 per 100,000 during the five-year period 2014–2018,” it said.

“Suicide rates were also high in Outback Queensland (3.5 per 100,000).

“The higher rate of suicide observed in these areas is consistent with national data, which records higher rates of suicide in rural and remote areas and shows rates increase with the level of remoteness.”

The five statistical areas with the highest rate of external cause deaths for usual residents between 2014 and 2018 were OutbackQueensland, Darling Downs-Maranoa, Cairns, Mackay-Isaac-Whitsunday and Central Queensland.
The five statistical areas with the highest rate of external cause deaths for usual residents between 2014 and 2018 were OutbackQueensland, Darling Downs-Maranoa, Cairns, Mackay-Isaac-Whitsunday and Central Queensland.

The Queensland Family and Child Commission said it would work with interested parties to build upon the findings of the 16-year review and help improve outcomes for all Queensland children and young people.

If you or someone you know needs help, it is available. Phone:

Lifeline: 131114

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636

SANE Australia: 1800 18 7263

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

central queensland child deaths death register queensland parliament
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM slams Albanese on Labor’s housing policy

        Premium Content PM slams Albanese on Labor’s housing policy

        Politics “His policy just doesn’t add up.”

        Women hospitalised after two-vehicle crash on hwy

        Premium Content Women hospitalised after two-vehicle crash on hwy

        News Emergency services were called to the Dawson Hwy on Sunday morning.

        Students immerse in culture at Yallarm camp

        Premium Content Students immerse in culture at Yallarm camp

        Education Students got to build a raft on the Boyne River, participate in activities on...