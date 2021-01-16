Mackay CBD crash, motorbike rider injured

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in the Mackay CBD.

Paramedics were called to the scene at Wood St about 10am Saturday.

One person from each car were taken to Mackay Base Hospital in stable conditions with neck pain and spinal precautions used.

In a separate incident, a person suffered leg injuries during a motorbike crash in North Mackay early Saturday.

The incident occurred on Harbour Rd about 2.48am.

The injured person was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Nearby Barnes Creek Rd had lanes blocked for more than an hour because of the crash.

The lanes have since reopened.