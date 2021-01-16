Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Motoring

Mackay CBD crash, motorbike rider injured

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
16th Jan 2021 9:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in the Mackay CBD.

Paramedics were called to the scene at Wood St about 10am Saturday.

One person from each car were taken to Mackay Base Hospital in stable conditions with neck pain and spinal precautions used.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

In a separate incident, a person suffered leg injuries during a motorbike crash in North Mackay early Saturday.

The incident occurred on Harbour Rd about 2.48am.

The injured person was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Nearby Barnes Creek Rd had lanes blocked for more than an hour because of the crash.

The lanes have since reopened.

emergency services mackay cbd north mackay north mackay crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: The biggest stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: The biggest stories you may have missed

        News All the stories you may have missed from January 15.

        Moura woman sent to drug diversion

        Premium Content Moura woman sent to drug diversion

        News Selinaa Kate Howard was lucky to escape a fine.

        Smell coming from shed gives away offending

        Premium Content Smell coming from shed gives away offending

        News Jack Ross Stuart-Sutherland claimed ownership of the items found.

        Cleaner used drugs before crashing car

        Premium Content Cleaner used drugs before crashing car

        Crime Elizabeth Jane Sbresni said she was trying to get off drugs.