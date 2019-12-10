Mack hungry to improve in hurdles after Perth experience

ATHLETICS: While a medal would have been the ultimate, Trinity College student Mack Geiger says to achieve a personal-best time is a fair consolation.

Mack Geiger in the hurdles

The 15-year-old competed at the Australian All Schools Athletics Championship in Perth in the 200m hurdles.

Mack is in top of his training program ahead of more comps

He placed third in the heats and 11th overall.

"Overall I kind of wished I did better but I got a 0.73sec PB and the previous PB was at the state championship," Geiger said.

He said it took some getting used to, from training on grass tracks to competing on the Western Australia Athletics Stadium's tartan track.

"It's different training on the grass and then running on the tartan track, which is quicker," Geiger said.

Mack to attack next two tests

The first two days of competition were in oppressive heat, but thankfully for Geiger, he didn't bear the brunt of it.

"It was 42 degrees and they had to push some of the events later in the day or the next day," he said.

"I raced in the morning when it was about 27 degrees and in the last couple of days, you sort of get used to it."

Gladstone's Annali Philpott also competed in the west in the 800m and 1500m races.