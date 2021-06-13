Mack Horton’s Olympics heartbreak

Olympic gold medalist Mack Horton swam fast enough to qualify in the 400m freestyle but won’t get the chance to defend his title in Tokyo.

Mack Horton will not defend his Olympic gold medal in the 400m freestyle in Tokyo after failing to qualify in his pet event at the Australian swimming trials on Saturday night.

One of the breakout stars of the Rio 2016 Olympics, Horton finished third at the selection event in Adelaide behind rising star Elijah Winnington and Rio Olympian Jack McLoughlin - who will both swim the 400m freestyle in Tokyo.

Winnington won the race in 3:42.65, the fastest time in the world this year.

McLoughlin surged over the final 100 metres to claim second spot in 3:43.27.

Horton was close behind, touching in 3:43.92, but only the fastest two swimmers are selected onto the Olympic team.

It was his fastest time in the event since the 2019 world championships.

In a world class field, the top five swimmers all swam under the tough Olympic qualifying time.

"Isn't the depth in the men's 400m freestyle exceptionally strong?" swimming legend Grant Hackett said in commentary on Amazon Prime.

"He (Winnington) knew he had to cover Mack in that last 100 metres. I'll be totally honest, I was surprised how strong he came home there.

"Disappointment for Mack Horton. He knew he needed to be close to those guys and I believe he did everything right to position himself for that last 100m.

"He just didn't have enough left in the tank tonight."

The men's 400m freestyle was one of the most hotly-anticipated races of the entire Olympic swimming trials in Adelaide.

Winnington led from start to finish, setting a cracking tempo in the first 200 metres.

The first three swimmers were all on world record pace heading into the final 100 metres.

Horton kept pace with the race leaders and at one stage it looked like he may overtake his competitors in the final laps to claim victory, but it wasn't to be.

The result catapults Winnington, 21, into serious contention for a gold medal in Tokyo.

"These guys could both get medals at the Olympics. That's how fast it was tonight," Hackett said.

"I don't want to put any sort of jinx on Elijah but he could be in contention for a gold medal. That's how fast that swim was."

Winnington becomes the fourth-fastest Australian ever in the 400m freestyle, behind only Ian Thorpe, Horton and Hackett.

Winnington's coach, Dean Boxall - who also mentors world champion Ariarne Titmus - was ecstatic with his charge's performance, screaming "Take that! The Animal!" down the barrel of the host broadcaster's camera.

Reigning Olympic champion Horton was gracious when speaking to reporters after the race.

"Very happy for the boys, Jack works his arse off, has done for years, Elijah is so talented. Hopefully they can keep carrying the 400m legacy for Australia," he said.

"I was comfortable pretty much the whole way. I thought I had it to be honest. I was just on the wrong side of the pool, breathing the wrong way, I literally gave it everything. As long as you give it your all.

"Every time you turn in the 300m, you always question if there is another 100m in there. That was the same today, clearly not enough."

Horton, who notoriously swims slower than his best during in-season training, has struggled for form at previous competitions this year.

He has had a disrupted preparation for the Olympic trials, being forced to flee Melbourne's Covid-19 lockdown last month and train in Adelaide before the trials.

The 25-year-old can still qualify to represent Australia in an individual event at the Olympics by placing in the top two in the 200m or 800m freestyle.

A top-six finish in the 200m freestyle would also see Horton qualify for the Games, albeit only as a relay swimmer.

The middle-distance specialist was a key member of Australia's men's 4x200m freestyle that won gold at the 2019 world championships, swimming a sizzling anchor leg.

Earlier in the night, versatile Dolphins stalwart Emma McKeon booked her ticket to Tokyo in the 100m butterfly in an Australian record time.

The 27-year-old was under world record pace at the 50m mark and was on track to set a new global mark until the final few metres.

Her time of 55.93 - the first time McKeon has gone under 56 seconds - is the fourth-fastest swim in the event's history and the fastest time in the world this year.

Another national record was broken in the men's individual medley, with Brendon Smith setting a huge personal best of 4:10.04 to eclipse the previous benchmark held by Thomas Fraser-Holmes from 2013.

Young NSW swimmer See-Bom Lee also qualified in the 400m IM in a time of 4:14.16, in a promising sign of the depth in Australian swimming.

Zac Stubblety-Cook and Daniel Cave missed the 100m breastroke qualifying time but will make the team as medley relay swimmers.

