Mack Baker Shield a part of a special day tomorrow

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former Gladstone Brothers front rower Mick Daly fondly remembers Mack Baker as a gentle soul off the field, but a fierce competitor on it.

Such memories will be shared tomorrow at the Gladstone Brothers Junior Fields to honour Brothers and Calliope Roosters legend Baker in the Mack Baker Shield Family Day.

The division two match between Brothers and Roosters will play for the Mack Baker Shield at 2.30pm.

"We all hung out and drank together although Mack was never really a big drinker and he was designated driver," Daly recalled.

Mick Daly was great mates with the late Mack Baker. Daly is pictured here with Gus Stedman. Mike Richards GLA020317BROTHERS

"He played guitar as well and loved his Credence Clearwater Revival."

Baker died from throat cancer in the mid-2000s.

Daly was close mates with Baker and said he was glad to be team-mates rather than opponents.

"We played for a lot of years together and I also hated to play against him when I was a young fella and when he played for Calliope," Daly said.

"He was tough and unrelenting and played as a hooker for most of the years.

"He was a solid fella, a Maori who always laughed and who wore an arm-guard which was like a shin pad and he used to let it fly sometimes during games."

The man of the match of the Brothers and Calliope division two match will receive the Lloyd House Medal.

The Ben McEachran Medal will be presented to the player voted as most courageous.

Brothers senior club president David Ahern said it will be a massive day.

"It's going to be a big day and all the past players and our sponsors will be there," he said.

"It will be a gold coin donation and there will be a bar and canteen available.

"All the money will go back to the Brothers and Calliope clubs."

Brothers' division one coach Danny Blair said all teams aim to produce their best tomorrow.

Gladstone Coach Danny Blair.Gladstone Brothers vs Rockhampton Brothers A grade Rugby League Mike Richards GLA170318RGBY

"Both clubs want to perform during this prestigious day to honour his memory," he said.

Brothers sit a game clear in second spot with four wins and two losses while Roosters have just the one win.

Blair said the younger players have stepped up.

"We have had some close wins and it's good for the boys in these tight games," he said.

Youngsters such as Lyncoln Rebel, Deklin Huth and Cameron Fitzsimmons have risen to the occasion when games have been on the line.

GAME SCHEDULE

8.30am: Brothers White v Tannum White; Brothers Blue v Tannum Green; Brothers Black v Wallaby Orange - U6

9.10am: Brothers White v Valleys White; Brothers Blue V Calliope White - U7

10am: Brothers Blue v Wallaby Black; 10.40am: Brothers White v Tannum Red - U8

11.20am: Brothers White v Biloela; Noon: Brothers Blue v Valleys White - U9

12.45pm: Brothers v Calliope Blue - U10

1.45pm: Brothers v Tannum Green - U11

3pm: Wallabys v Across The Waves - Women

4.30pm: Brothers v Calliope - Mack Baker Shield - D2

6pm Brothers v Calliope - D1