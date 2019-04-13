Machete-wielding ex: "I told you I would kill you"

ARMED with a machete and a knife, Peter John Bennett arrived at his ex-girlfriend's house and attempted to get inside while making threats to kill her.

As the frightened woman frantically worked to shut the front door, he yelled: "I told you I would kill you and here I am to do it."

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard the 49-year-old offender only left when he noticed children inside the Torquay home on March 30.

A day earlier, he sent the woman death threats on Facebook and told police officers he planned to kill her.

His confession to police came after he was arrested over the messages he sent.

On Thursday, Bennett pleaded guilty to threatening violence and unlawful use of a carriage service.

The father-of-four cried as police prosecutor Kathryn Stagoll read the details of his crime.

There were three children at the home during Bennett's unwelcome arrival while armed with the weapons.

"(The victim) pleaded with him to leave as there were two six-year-old children at the house at the time," Sgt Stagoll said.

"He spat at the aggrieved as he was leaving and said, 'you're dead tonight, you're going to hell tonight, this is your warning'."

Sgt Stagoll said the incident happened a day after the man sent the victim death threats via Facebook and told police as soon as he left the station, he would kill the victim.

"He repeatedly stated to the officers while at the station that as soon as he gets out of the station, he was going to go kill the aggrieved."

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter said Bennett told the court his client believed his drink had been spiked prior to the offending.

"His friends came around to his place and brought around drugs, he believes his drink was spiked, but he can't prove it," Mr Hunter said.

"He said about two hours after they arrived he said he was 'a nut-case'.

Mr Hunter said Bennett was remorseful for his actions.

Just before Magistrate Stephen Guttridge passed down the sentence, Bennett said "I'm deeply sorry."

Bennett was sentenced to nine-months jail, to be released on parole on June 11.

The court was told Bennett, who is a disability pensioner, planned to move to New South Wales.