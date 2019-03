A man allegedly threatened another man with a machete in Gayndah on Sunday night.

POLICE took a man into custody last night after he allegedly threatened another man with a machete in Gayndah.

The incident occurred around 5.55pm on Warton St.

No one was injured.

A Warton St resident said they saw the police parked outside a block of flats near the corner of Porter St, but they hadn't activated their sirens.

Another resident said they heard "a bit of yelling and carrying on."