MACHETE ATTACK: Man charged with more than 20 offences

A 31-YEAR-OLD South Gladstone man has been charged with more than 20 offences including unlawful wounding, assault occasioning bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle after an incident involving a machete and a stolen car at a South Gladstone unit complex yesterday.
>> Man was 'waving machete', driving stolen vehicle
Police were called to a Toolooa St unit complex shortly after 1.15pm yesterday after receiving reports a man allegedly armed with a machete had assaulted one of the four occupants of one of the units.
Police will allege the man arrived at the address in a stolen car, which he smashed into a parked vehicle before jumping out and entering the apartment.
He then allegedly punched a 45-year-old Barney Point woman, before attacking a 31-year-old Gladstone woman with a machete.
The woman received a laceration to her chin and hand, for which she was taken to Gladstone Hospital at 1.40pm with non-life threatening injuries.
A 15-year-old Barney Point girl and a 36-year-old Gladstone man at the address were also allegedly threatened with the machete.
The man with the machete then fled in the stolen car, which was by then damaged.
Police received reports the man had dumped the car in the middle of the Dawson Hwy at the intersection with Aerodrome Rd in Clinton, intercepting him a short while later at the intersection and taking him into custody at 1.54pm.
It will further be alleged the man struggled violently with police officers before they were able to handcuff him.
The man has been charged with:
- six counts of burglary and committing an indictable offence
- four counts of common assault
- two charges of entering premises with intent to commit an indictable offence
as well as one count each of:
- unlawful wounding
- assault occasioning bodily harm
- assaulting police
- obstructing police
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- unlawful use of a motor vehicle
- failure to supply a roadside breath specimen
- unlicensed driving
- failure to dispose of a syringe
- entering a premises and committing an indictable offence.
He was denied bail and has been remanded in custody to appear before the Gladstone Magistrates Court this morning.