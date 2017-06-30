24°
News

MACHETE ATTACK: Man charged with more than 20 offences

Andrew Thorpe
| 30th Jun 2017 3:54 AM Updated: 5:58 AM
IN CUSTODY: The man was intercepted by police at the intersection of the Dawson Hwy and Aerodrome Rd at Clinton.
IN CUSTODY: The man was intercepted by police at the intersection of the Dawson Hwy and Aerodrome Rd at Clinton. Tegan Annett

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A 31-YEAR-OLD South Gladstone man has been charged with more than 20 offences including unlawful wounding, assault occasioning bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle after an incident involving a machete and a stolen car at a South Gladstone unit complex yesterday.

AS IT HAPPENED |

>> Man was 'waving machete', driving stolen vehicle

Police were called to a Toolooa St unit complex shortly after 1.15pm yesterday after receiving reports a man allegedly armed with a machete had assaulted one of the four occupants of one of the units.

Police will allege the man arrived at the address in a stolen car, which he smashed into a parked vehicle before jumping out and entering the apartment.

He then allegedly punched a 45-year-old Barney Point woman, before attacking a 31-year-old Gladstone woman with a machete.

The woman received a laceration to her chin and hand, for which she was taken to Gladstone Hospital at 1.40pm with non-life threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old Barney Point girl and a 36-year-old Gladstone man at the address were also allegedly threatened with the machete.

&#39;STABBED&#39;: Police attended a South Gladstone unit complex yesterday following reports a woman had been stabbed in the hand with a machete.
'STABBED': Police attended a South Gladstone unit complex yesterday following reports a woman had been stabbed in the hand with a machete. Tegan Annett

The man with the machete then fled in the stolen car, which was by then damaged.

Police received reports the man had dumped the car in the middle of the Dawson Hwy at the intersection with Aerodrome Rd in Clinton, intercepting him a short while later at the intersection and taking him into custody at 1.54pm.

It will further be alleged the man struggled violently with police officers before they were able to handcuff him.

The man has been charged with:

  • six counts of burglary and committing an indictable offence
  • four counts of common assault
  • two charges of entering premises with intent to commit an indictable offence

as well as one count each of:

  • unlawful wounding
  • assault occasioning bodily harm
  • assaulting police
  • obstructing police
  • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • unlawful use of a motor vehicle
  • failure to supply a roadside breath specimen
  • unlicensed driving
  • failure to dispose of a syringe
  • entering a premises and committing an indictable offence.

He was denied bail and has been remanded in custody to appear before the Gladstone Magistrates Court this morning.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  editors picks gladstone crime gladstone police

Workers clash with mining giant over agreement

Workers clash with mining giant over agreement

Union rejects new agreement with one of Bowen Basin's biggest miners

'Do you know who I f***ing am?': Man threatens to get police fired

Queensland Police Service badge on uniform, Monday, July 27, 2015. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

"Do you know who my f****ing father is?"; he shouted.

SEXY SEARCH: International model search comes to Gladstone

Young Australian Hotel manager Damion Horder, Emma Jordan, MC Ben Norris, Judge Suzi Gould, Ash Anderson and Leaonie Gleesen are all looking forward to the lingerie model search on Saturday night.

A lingerie model search will run throughout July in Gladstone

'You're not going anywhere': Daughters watch dad's violent assault on mum

WEILDING a 30cm knife, he charged at his wife of 30 years

Local Partners

80s blackout phone speeds up region's power outage

Gladstone local, Thelma Silver saves the day with her analogue blackout phone from 1983

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

JOBS: Adani recruiting to fill dozens of positions

JOBS: Many jobs are up for grabs, with positions available in Townsville and Bowen.

It's just the beginning, according to Adani.

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Kendall and Kylie's new shirts you're guaranteed to hate

Whatever they wear usually sells out — and breaks the internet — but Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been heavily criticised for their latest clothing...

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

MOVIE REVIEW: Diary of a Wimpy Kid — The Long Haul

Jason Drucker in a scene from the movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

Latest film presses button on too many toilet gags.

Aly defends support for Richmond player banned for striking

Aly defends character reference for banned footballer Houli

Massive Family Home With Panoramic Views

5-7 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

LJ Hooker Gladstone is proud to introduce 5-7 Piper Street to the current property market as it is one of the most exciting properties to hit the market this...

TELINA HOUSE AND LAND - $398,000

23a Parsloe Street, Telina 4680

House 4 2 2 $398,000

House - $269,000 Land - $129,000 Close to shops, schools and local amenities it is a perfect location for your brand new house by the award winning local builder...

HOME SWEET HOME

73 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $180,000

This property, positioned at the top and very end of Beak Street overlooks the estate of Vantage. This very end of Beak Street provides a fairly quiet street...

RENOVATED HOME - DUAL INCOME OR DUAL FAMILY LIVING:

5 Kauri Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 1 $289,000

This exceptional two storey home with a mix of brick and hardy plank is ideally located with continual breezes and views over the Kin Kora Estate. Having been...

Spacious &amp; Solid Home - Close To Golf Course, Schools &amp; Local Shopping Centre&#39;s

176 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 1 $220,000

What can I say - Now is the time to buy homes in Gladstone and see your investment grow considerably over the next 5-10 years. This home is a spacious and well...

Major Price reduction - Deceased Estate - Must Sell Now!

4 Adelaide Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 3 $345,000

If you have been in search for a home close to the city, with great ocean views, on a large parcel of land and with plenty of privacy - then I would highly...

HUGE 5 BEDROOM HOME IN KIN KORA...MOVE STRAIGHT IN...SELLER NEEDS IT SOLD

6 Wilga Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 2 $215,000

This is a MUST SEE family home that's situated in a good location in Kin Kora. The home has undergone a transformation with all the living on the ground floor. ...

Great First Home With N.B.N. Connection..!

12 Sturt Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

If you have been looking for a new home with N.B.N. connection at an affordable price then i think i may have found the home for you..! There has been a...

LOOKING FOR A CBD OFFICE TO LEASE OR PURCHASE?

10 William Street, Gladstone South 4680

Commercial - WELL PRESENTED PROPERTY IN CBD LOCATION. - APPROX 270M2 OF OFFICE ... $675,000...

- WELL PRESENTED PROPERTY IN CBD LOCATION. - APPROX 270M2 OF OFFICE SPACE, WITH SOME AREA UPSTAIRS SUITABLE FOR ACCOMMODATION. - TOTAL LAND AREA OF 1014M2...

Modern Cottage Style Home

9 Brisbane Street, Calliope 4680

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This compact and well maintained home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac close to shops and schools. Situated on a 627m2 fully fenced block with good side access.

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

REVEALED: Unexpected jump in number of homes sold this month

Number of homes sold doubles in one month.

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!