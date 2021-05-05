MacGill’s troubled post-cricket life

Four arrested after former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill was allegedly kidnapped

Australian Test cricket great Stuart MacGill was allegedly abducted, held and then released in an incident that occurred last month, NSW Police have confirmed.

On Wednesday morning, The Daily Telegraph reported the 50-year-old was allegedly taken by a criminal group about two weeks ago.

MacGill was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint for ransom and then badly beaten.

It marks the latest chapter in the former leg-spinner's post playing career, which features drink driving charges and a court dispute with Cricket Australia.

Stuart MacGill leaving his home at Cremorne in 2017.

Shane Warne's talented understudy

MacGill started his professional career representing Western Australia in 1993 before signing for New South Wales three years later.

He made his Test debut against South Africa in 1998, claiming five wickets in a high-scoring contest at Adelaide Oval.

MacGill served as Shane Warne's understudy for most of his international career, regularly chosen as a second spin option on turning tracks.

But he bettered the King of Spin during a tour of West Indies in 1999, which resulted in Warne controversially being dropped from the Test XI.

Stuart MacGill celebrates dismissing Virender Sehwag.

MacGill finished his Test career with 208 wickets at a commendable average of 29.03, including 12 five-wicket hauls.

He represented Australia in 44 Test matches before announcing his international retirement in 2008.

Only three leg-spin bowlers have snared more Test wickets for Australia - Richie Benaud, Clarrie Grimmett and Warne.

MacGill also took 328 Sheffield Shield wickets for New South Wales, placing him equal third on the all-time list behind Geoff Lawson and Greg Matthews.

The leg-spinner represented the Sydney Sixers in the inaugural season of the Big Bash League in 2011/12, claiming 1/20 in the final against the Perth Scorchers to help the men in pink secure their maiden title.

He also briefly played for the Dhaka Gladiators in the Bangladesh Premier League.

MacGill's controversial post-playing career

Rachel Friend and Stuart MacGill.

MacGill split from his wife of 14 years, journalist Rachel Friend, in 2014. The couple had two children together - Penny and Alex.

He sued Cricket Australia for $2.6 million in 2015, claiming the organisation failed to pay him injury payments over a two-year period from May 2008.

The dispute ended two years later with a confidential out-of-court settlement - details are hidden behind non-disclosure clauses.

In December 2019, MacGill was hit with a drink driving conviction after being caught driving three times over the limit. He was banned from driving for four months and fined $950.

He manages Greek restaurant Aristotle's in Sydney's Neutral Bay, which his current partner owns.

Stuart MacGill leaves Manly Court House after being convicted of mid-range drink driving.

Alleged abduction in Sydney

Robbery and Serious Crime Squad detectives have arrested four men following the alleged kidnapping of MacGill at Cremorne, on Sydney's lower north shore, where he lives.

Police said MacGill was allegedly confronted by a 46-year-old man near the intersection of Parraween and Winne streets at about 8pm on Wednesday, April 14.

A short time later, the pair were approached by two other men, allegedly forcing MacGill into a vehicle.

He was then allegedly driven to a property at Bringelly, where the two men, plus another unknown man, allegedly assaulted him and threatened him with a firearm.

About an hour later, police claim MacGill was driven to the Belmore area and released.

The incident was reported to police a week later.

