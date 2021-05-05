Brother of MacGill’s partner arrested over alleged kidnap

Four arrested after former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill was allegedly kidnapped

One of the men arrested in relation to the alleged kidnapping of former Test cricketer Stuart MacGill is the brother of his current partner Maria O'Meagher.

Marino Sotiropoulos, 46, was one of four men arrested on Wednesday morning over the alleged kidnapping of the ex-spin bowler - who was allegedly snatched from a north Sydney street, driven to a remote property at Bringelly and beaten, before being dumped at Belmore.

Police will allege that Mr MacGill was confronted by Mr Sotiropoulos at Cremorne on April 14, before being forced into the car. Ms O'Meagher is the owner of a Greek restaurant on the north shore.

Also arrested in relation to the incident were Fredwick Shaaf, 27, at Caringbah, while his brother Richard Schaaf, 29, was arrested at Sutherland.

Four men will face court today over the alleged kidnapping. Picture: NSW Police

Both were taken to Sutherland Police Station and both charged with participating in a criminal group contributing criminal activity and take/detain in company with intent to get advantage occasion actual bodily harm.

Mr Sotiropoulos, 46, was arrested at Brighton Le Sands and charged with take/detain in company with intent to get advantage occasion actual bodily harm, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity and supply prohibited drug (large commercial quantity).

Son Minh Nguyen, 42, was arrested at Banksia and charged with knowingly direct activities of criminal group and take/detain in company with intent to get advantage occasion actual bodily harm.

It comes as police earlier alleged the former cricket star had a "personal relationship" with one of his alleged attackers.

Detective Acting Superintendent Anthony Holton, Robbery and Serious Crime Squad Commander said Mr MacGill was "still quite shaken" from the alleged April 14 incident.

Stuart MacGill leaving his home at Cremorne. Picture: Adam Yip/ Daily Telegraph