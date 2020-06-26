Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Employees at McDonald’s in Mill Park who worked with the staff member have been directed to self-isolate. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
Employees at McDonald’s in Mill Park who worked with the staff member have been directed to self-isolate. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
News

Macca’s worker tests positive for virus

by Sarah McPhee
26th Jun 2020 9:35 AM

A McDonald's worker in Melbourne has tested positive for COVID-19.

Workers at the Mill Park fast food restaurant, in the city's north, were informed via an email on Friday morning, according to Seven.

"When we were informed we immediately reviewed which Crew/Managers have been in close contact with this employee over the last 14 days," the letter to staff reportedly reads.

"We have contacted these employees personally and have directed them to self-isolate. They are not working in the restaurant."

coronaviruspromo

 

The news follows a coronavirus cluster revealed in May at McDonald's in Fawkner.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday announced 33 new cases of COVID-19.

He said there would be a coronavirus "testing blitz" in 10 suburbs of Melbourne.

More to come

Originally published as Macca's worker tests positive for virus

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks maccas melbourne outbreak virus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The almost-silent crime-fighting weapon for Gladstone police

        premium_icon The almost-silent crime-fighting weapon for Gladstone police

        News “They can cover a lot of ground in an eight-hour shift.”

        GP hiring rule tipped as unlikely to change

        premium_icon GP hiring rule tipped as unlikely to change

        Health “We have not had one Australian Trained doctor in the Gladstone region in 15...

        FLASHBACK: Gladstone’s biggest events

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: Gladstone’s biggest events

        News Throughout the years, The Observer has covered the biggest events on the region’s...

        Gladstone LGA crime down during COVID

        premium_icon Gladstone LGA crime down during COVID

        News “At least 50 per cent of those offences are due to proactive policing,” says Acting...