Nickola May McGregor pleaded guilty to driving without a licence.
Macca’s run lands Gladstone woman in strife

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
16th Apr 2021 4:00 PM
A Gladstone woman who was intercepted by police driving without a licence was on her way to get fast food for her child, a court has heard.

Nickola May McGregor, 22, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of McGregor’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On March 19, about 9.40pm, McGregor was intercepted driving a Kia Rio hatchback on William St, Gladstone, and submitted to a licence check.

The check revealed the defendant had never held a licence in Queensland.

McGregor stated she only drove into town to get food from McDonald’s for her child.

Mr Manthey fined McGregor $400 and disqualified her from driving for three months with a conviction recorded.

