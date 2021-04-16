Macca’s run lands Gladstone woman in strife
A Gladstone woman who was intercepted by police driving without a licence was on her way to get fast food for her child, a court has heard.
Nickola May McGregor, 22, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving without a licence.
Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of McGregor’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.
On March 19, about 9.40pm, McGregor was intercepted driving a Kia Rio hatchback on William St, Gladstone, and submitted to a licence check.
The check revealed the defendant had never held a licence in Queensland.
McGregor stated she only drove into town to get food from McDonald’s for her child.
Mr Manthey fined McGregor $400 and disqualified her from driving for three months with a conviction recorded.
