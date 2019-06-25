Menu
Macca’s new Big Mac goes for $1

by Judith Kerr
25th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
FAST food chain McDonald's has overhauled its iconic Big Mac and is offering a $1 deal today. But to get a taste of that discount you have to log on to a phone app.

Fast food chain McDonald's has launched a phone app and has a $1 offer today for fans of its iconic Big Mac.

But you have to redeem the deal via the mymacca's app.

The deal comes after the news Australia is the first country for Macca's to roll out a new Big Mac recipe.

Macca's said the series of improvements has resulted in hotter, juicier, tastier burgers.

Changes include cooking the beef patty with just the right sear on the grill for juicier patties, onions added at the grill for more flavour, melted cheese, softer and freshly toasted buns and more special sauce.

To redeem the $1 Big Mac, log into the mymacca's® app and visiting My Rewards. The mymacca's app is available for download on iOS via the Apple App Store and Android via Google Play.

