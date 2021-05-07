Menu
Macca’s fracas: Families run for cover as woman armed with plank unleashes
News

Macca’s fracas: Families flee as woman with plank unleashes

Stuart Fast
6th May 2021 12:53 PM | Updated: 7th May 2021 5:25 AM
A brawl in the carpark of a McDonalds at Hervey Bay left customers running for cover, staff fearing for their safety and landed a woman in court.

Louise Roberts pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to one charge of public nuisance for her role in the brawl at the Boat Harbour Drive eatery in July last year.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said Roberts violently attacked several people using her fists before taking a plank of wood from a parked ute to further continue her attacks.

Police identified Roberts, who was sitting in a car in the carpark following the brawl, and officers were advised one person had been taken to hospital after being hit in the head with the plank of wood.

Roberts started to threaten other people while police were talking to her but she made admissions to punching other people.

She said she was upset with another girl who was being cheeky to her earlier in the day.

Senior Constable Edwards said it was school holidays at the time and the area was filled with children and their families and restaurant staff were fearful of the violence outside.

"Customers and children were running for cover and cars were reversing trying to get out of the way," she said.

Defence Lawyer Warren Hunter said Roberts did not have a criminal history, was a young offender and had not committed offences since the incident.

"She recognises she does have an anger problem and she is receiving counselling for those issues," he said.

"She is trying to make herself a better person and put this behind her."

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge took into account Roberts' plea of guilty.

He said it was one of the more serious public nuisance offences he had seen and fined Roberts $750. No conviction was recorded.

