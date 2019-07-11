Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VALUED SERVICE: McDonalds Gladstone region restaurant owner Tony Ward with employee Shane Banks.
VALUED SERVICE: McDonalds Gladstone region restaurant owner Tony Ward with employee Shane Banks. Contributed
Business

Macca's employee honoured for their dedication

Mark Zita
by
11th Jul 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Gladstone McDonalds employees are celebrating major milestones in their tenure of service.

Shane Banks and Paul Rahme have been honoured for their respective 20-year and 10-year service to the restaurant.

Mr Banks started at the Kin Kora store when he was 22 years old and works at the front counter and in a hospitality role.

While there have been many changes in the business during his tenure, his strong work ethic and unflappable personality had remained the same.

"I'm excited to celebrate twenty years working at McDonald's,” Mr Banks said.

"I've been with the team for almost half my life so the crew here certainly feel like another family.”

VALUED SERVICE: McDonalds Gladstone region restaurant owner Tony Ward with employee Paul Rahme.
VALUED SERVICE: McDonalds Gladstone region restaurant owner Tony Ward with employee Paul Rahme. Contributed

Mr Rahme has been with McDonalds since he was 16 years old and works in the dining room.

He is known by customers for his great sense of humour and his individualised handshakes for his regular customers.

McDonald's Gladstone region restaurant owner Tony Ward said he's appreciative of both Mr Rahme and Mr Banks' service at the Kin Kora store.

"We're grateful for our long-standing relationship with Paul and Shane, both of whom have been integral members of our McDonald's family for many years and are well-loved by our customers and crew alike,” Mr Ward said.

"From the whole Kin Kora team, I'd like to thank Shane and Paul for their hard work and dedication.”

gladstone region mcdonalds kin kora
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Shocking police stats reveal spike in drink, drug driving

    premium_icon Shocking police stats reveal spike in drink, drug driving

    Crime "The ramifications for the community are significant in the event of a drink or drug-drive traffic crash," Sen-Sgt Goodwin said.

    Butcher doesn't mince his words in beef against Frecklington

    premium_icon Butcher doesn't mince his words in beef against Frecklington

    News Opposition Leader claims Butcher taking Gladstone for granted.

    Group raises concerns about Yarwun development plans

    premium_icon Group raises concerns about Yarwun development plans

    Business Rio Tinto Yarwun releases new details about proposed development.

    A spaghetti sauce that helps sick children in hospital

    premium_icon A spaghetti sauce that helps sick children in hospital

    News 'We need think outside the box to inspire public support'