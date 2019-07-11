Macca's employee honoured for their dedication

TWO Gladstone McDonalds employees are celebrating major milestones in their tenure of service.

Shane Banks and Paul Rahme have been honoured for their respective 20-year and 10-year service to the restaurant.

Mr Banks started at the Kin Kora store when he was 22 years old and works at the front counter and in a hospitality role.

While there have been many changes in the business during his tenure, his strong work ethic and unflappable personality had remained the same.

"I'm excited to celebrate twenty years working at McDonald's,” Mr Banks said.

"I've been with the team for almost half my life so the crew here certainly feel like another family.”

VALUED SERVICE: McDonalds Gladstone region restaurant owner Tony Ward with employee Paul Rahme. Contributed

Mr Rahme has been with McDonalds since he was 16 years old and works in the dining room.

He is known by customers for his great sense of humour and his individualised handshakes for his regular customers.

McDonald's Gladstone region restaurant owner Tony Ward said he's appreciative of both Mr Rahme and Mr Banks' service at the Kin Kora store.

"We're grateful for our long-standing relationship with Paul and Shane, both of whom have been integral members of our McDonald's family for many years and are well-loved by our customers and crew alike,” Mr Ward said.

"From the whole Kin Kora team, I'd like to thank Shane and Paul for their hard work and dedication.”