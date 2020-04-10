Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 42-year-old man told he couldn't dine-in at a McDonald's has allegedly reacted by spitting in a woman's face.
A 42-year-old man told he couldn't dine-in at a McDonald's has allegedly reacted by spitting in a woman's face.
Crime

Macca's customer spat on and man charged

by Luke Costin
10th Apr 2020 10:25 AM

A man told he couldn't sit down in a northwestern Sydney McDonald's has been accused of spitting on a woman who filmed his confrontation with staff.

The Chester Hill man, 42, took his food to the outdoor dining area of the chain's Kellyville Ridge restaurant on Thursday morning before staff told him to leave due to COVID-19-related ministerial directions.

He refused to leave and, when he noticed a woman in the store filming him on her mobile phone, he allegedly spat on her face and walked off.

Police later caught up with the man and charged him with common assault.

He's due to appear at Blacktown Local Court on July 6.

Originally published as Macca's customer spat on, NSW man charged

coronavirus crime health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council: What to expect at first meeting post-election

        premium_icon Council: What to expect at first meeting post-election

        News There will be a sense of the familiar and uncharted territory when Gladstone Regional Council holds its first meeting after the election on Tuesday.

        COVID-19: Mater’s role in preparing Gladstone

        premium_icon COVID-19: Mater’s role in preparing Gladstone

        News The Qld Govt has announced plans to buy the hospital.

        OH SNAP!: Three-metre croc facing removal

        premium_icon OH SNAP!: Three-metre croc facing removal

        Environment Giant crocodile could soon be on the move

        Why two cruise ships are still docked off Central Queensland

        premium_icon Why two cruise ships are still docked off Central Queensland

        News The Federal Government had issued a directive for all ships to leave by 11.59pm...