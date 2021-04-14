Menu
Dylan Smith, 21, pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving.
Macca’s craving brings unlicensed driver unstuck

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
14th Apr 2021 10:04 AM
A Gladstone man’s late night craving for fast food landed him in trouble with the law.

Dylan Smith, 21, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving without a licence (SPER suspended).

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Smith’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On March 21, about 2.30am, police were conducting patrols on Goondoon St when they intercepted a silver Mazda and Smith submitted to a breath test and licence check.

Smith provided a Queensland provisional driver’s licence, however, checks showed it was SPER suspended as of March 19.

Smith stated he had not updated his licence since March 2020 and provided no lawful or emergent reason for driving, and that he was heading to McDonald’s.

Mr Manthey fined Smith $300 and disqualified him from driving for one month with no conviction recorded.

Smith was committed to the Gladstone District Court for breaching his suspended sentence and his matters will be heard at a later date.

gladstonecourt
