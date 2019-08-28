Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Heavy traffic on the M1.
Heavy traffic on the M1.
News

M1 congested for hours after two cars smash

by Emily Halloran
28th Aug 2019 9:09 AM

TRAFFIC is now cleared after a two vehicle crash on the M1 in the city's north earlier this morning caused major traffic delays.

The M1 was congested from Pacific Pines up to Yatala in the northbound lanes for almost two hours.

Police and paramedics were called to the northbound lanes on the highway near the Yatala South exit about 6.50am.

It has been reported two vehicles have crashed, sending one to crash into a guard rail.

Three people were involved in the accident.

Gold Coast traffic: Heavy congestion on the M1 after two cars smashed at Yatala.
Gold Coast traffic: Heavy congestion on the M1 after two cars smashed at Yatala.

Two were not injured. A male was understood to have suffered seat belt related injuries.

All three people declined transportation to hospital.

It is understood there was also congestion travelling in the southbound lanes.

More Stories

crash m1 motoring traffic delays

Top Stories

    'Little win': Residents petition for change to rates

    premium_icon 'Little win': Residents petition for change to rates

    Council News GIVING residents an extra 30 days to pay rates at a discounted price does not address the concerns from those struggling to make ends meet, a ratepayer said.

    Overdose deaths skyrocket in the Gladstone region

    premium_icon Overdose deaths skyrocket in the Gladstone region

    News The results are part of this year's Annual Overdose Report

    Next steps for Gladstone's hospital, GP issues

    premium_icon Next steps for Gladstone's hospital, GP issues

    Health Council was expected to meet with CQHHS CEO

    Footpath issue still a sore point for residents

    premium_icon Footpath issue still a sore point for residents

    News It's been over a year but finding a solution could take many more.