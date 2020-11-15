Menu
Dashcam footage has captured the moment a car swerved into the path of a semi-trailer on the M1 at Helensvale.
M1 carnage as car swerves into path of semi-trailer

by Sophie Chirgwin
15th Nov 2020 2:58 PM
Terrifying dashcam vision has been posted online showing a car swerving into a truck on one of south east Queensland's busiest roads.

The footage, posted on Facebook by Dash Cam Owners Australia, shows a silver car changing lanes to overtake a truck when it crashes into the side of another massive truck.

The crash happened on November 10 about 3.30pm on the M1 southbound just after the Helensvale on ramp.

The car was merging lanes when it collided with the side of the truck. Picture: dashcam Owners Australia FB page
In the footage, the silver car skids in the opposite direction after hitting the truck, with the right side of the vehicle badly damaged from the impact and debris left on the road.

The truck brakes and continues to drive on the highway, but the other truck in front of the silver car is forced off the road.

The post made to Facebook attracted hundreds of comments, with some people saying the M1 is "one of the worst roads" they have driven on.

The car was left badly damaged in the collision. Picture: dashcam Owners Australia FB page
"Drive at a safe distance and all this may have been avoided, even if the truck did suddenly slow," one man wrote.

"This video should be shown to learner drivers as to what should not be done."

Originally published as M1 carnage as car swerves into path of semi-trailer

