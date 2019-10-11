Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alleged M1 attack victim Brock Prime was rushed to hospital this week after suffering a seizure.
Alleged M1 attack victim Brock Prime was rushed to hospital this week after suffering a seizure.
Crime

Tradie in coma 19 months after tyre iron bashing on highway

by PATRICK BILLINGS
11th Oct 2019 1:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A tradie allegedly bashed on a Queensland highway has been place into a coma.

Brock Prime, 30, suffered a fractured skull and broken leg when he was allegedly attacked by a group of men armed with either a tyre iron or a crowbar in February last year on the M1 Motorway.

His mother Donna said Brock had suffered seizures since the incident.

"On Tuesday he had a large seizure which left him unable to breath on his own," she says.

"He was incubated and put into an induced coma to stop the seizures."

Intensive Care Unit staff at Robina Hospital will attempt to bring him out of the coma in the coming days.

M1 road rage victim Brock Prime releases photos and videos of his recovery. Photo: Instagram
M1 road rage victim Brock Prime releases photos and videos of his recovery. Photo: Instagram

"Brock has fought hard through all of this and everyone who knows him will be as sure as I am that he can do it again," Donna said.

Since the alleged attack Brock has chronicled his slow recovery on social media.

Instagram posts show Brock in the gym and even a recent holiday to Bali. But this week's event reveal just how fraught recovering from a serious brain injury can be.

On February 24 last year Brock was driving a black Subaru Forester with a passenger when the incident unfolded with a white mini-van.

Police said the vehicles nearly collided and were in a game of "cat and mouse" before they both pulled over at Yatala, on a northbound stretch of the highway.

Police initially thought Brock could die however weeks after the incident he woke from a coma.

Three men - Jonathan Christopher Lawrence, 26, Ryan Hallifax, 28, and Jordan Baklas, 27 - were charged with grievous bodily harm in relation to the alleged bashing.

The case remains before the court.

assault bashing brock prime roads violence

Top Stories

    Why Hotter Than Hell isn’t coming here

    premium_icon Why Hotter Than Hell isn’t coming here

    News Organisers have revealed why Gladstone, Toowoomba, Ipswich and the Gold Coast won’t be a part of the 2020 Hotter Than Hell festival tour.

    Wicked wings with a side of clean windows

    premium_icon Wicked wings with a side of clean windows

    Offbeat Find out when you can get your windows cleaned at the KFC drive-through

    Govt responds to reports of switch off at power station

    premium_icon Govt responds to reports of switch off at power station

    News Govt, company respond to early closure of Callide B Power Station

    Data shows rental prices going up

    premium_icon Data shows rental prices going up

    Property GLADSTONE rental prices have seen some of the largest percentage growth yet still...