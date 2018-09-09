Menu
RED GOLD: Lyall Pohle and Red Cross session leader Kylie Blackmore. Lyall has given blood 211 times.
News

Gladstone man has over 200 injections to donate to Red Cross

Glen Porteous
by
9th Sep 2018 9:00 AM

SAVING lives and helping the community was all the motivation Lyall Pohle needed to roll his sleeves up and donate blood.

Lyall first started donating when he was 25.

Now 40 years later his 211 donations including plasma donations have helped save over 600 lives.

"I do it to help other people out and you never know but someone in the family might need it as well," Lyall said.

"About 15 years ago my father needed a lot of blood transfusions and a premature grandson, so those things keep you motivated to keep donating."

This week was National Blood Week and is also a time when the Red Cross Blood Service calls for more people to donate blood.

Donated blood only lasts 42 days and a constant supply of donations are required.

Lyall has recently been donating plasma - a 45-minute process.

It can be used to treat 18 medical conditions, from brain and nerve disease to serious burns and cancer.

"It's a good community venture and for a hell of a good cause," Lyall said.

"And it doesn't take much of your time.

"It's also a good feeling when you get a text message telling you how you have helped save a person's life."

