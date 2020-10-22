LUXURY HOME: Agnes property hits the market for a cool $2.5m

13 Webster Court Agnes Water is for sale and listed for $2.5 million

AN Agnes Water house with 11 bedrooms and seven bathrooms has hit the real estate market after it was last sold eight years ago.

But the luxury property doesn’t come cheap.

Located at 13 Webster Court, “Escape 1770” has an asking price of $2.5 million.

The house includes four luxury suits, a manager’s residence, a massive entertainment deck, a pool and a spa overlooking the Agnes Water coast.

Inside are polished timber floors, massive windows and exposed ceilings in the multi-level open plan living spaces.

The property is perfect for entertaining with a commercial kitchen with pantry and a cold room, plus male and female change rooms and space to host up to 24 guests.

Downstairs is a games room suitable for a billiard pool table, media room or additional beds.

Upstairs is a private manager’s residence with three bedrooms, an office and a stainless steel kitchen.

There’s a second living area with two more bedrooms, set up to be a fourth private suite for guests.

The lower level has three two-bedroom suits, all featuring en suites with spas and sensational views.

There’s plenty of parking with a large shed and a number of carports.

Escape 1770 was last on the market in 2012 and is described as Agnes Water’s most “iconic, opulent home” and only approved guesthouse.

The property would be suited for an alternative lifestyle retreat, a bed and breakfast or a simple family home.

