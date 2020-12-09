Luxurious waterfront villa sells for $1.35 million

SOLD: 11 Bayside way, Rosslyn, sold for $1.35 million on November 20. Picture: Contributed

MANY of us dream about owning a property on the water.

One lucky couple from Port Douglas has become the new owners of 11 Bayside Way, Rosslyn.

The idyllic waterfront villa sold for $1.35 million on November 20.

Sales Consultant at Yeppoon Real Estate Adam Cook said the sale was a good result, as it had previously been bought for $867,000.

“When you are getting a couple hundred thousand dollars more than what the last sale was, it is a pretty good result,” Mr Cook said.

“The owner was happy, and the buyer was extremely happy – they just wanted it.”

Mr Cook said the new owners were a retired couple with a 40ft catamaran.

“They bought that sight unseen,” he said.

The villa had open plan living and four bedrooms. Picture: Contributed

“They were relocating down here from Port Douglas and it suited their needs.

“Their ideal scenario was to buy something like this, low maintenance, and then go away in the boat for six months, which the villa is ideally suited for.”

He said the previous owner was a fisherman, who had sold his big boat and wanted to go back to “house living” with his wife.

“They have bought a property close to the harbour with a bit more space to store all his stuff,” he said.

The villa had a stunning fully equipped kitchen with granite bench tops, open plan living and four bedrooms.

The villa had a stunning fully equipped kitchen with granite bench tops. Picture: Contributed

Mr Cook said the villas at Rosslyn offered the lifestyle of the marina with captivating views.

“They are low maintenance and very modern,” he said.

“Where else can you go and just walk out of your home, down your pontoon and climb into your boat?

“It’s pretty spectacular.”