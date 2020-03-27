Menu
Health

Lung damage in coronavirus patient who had ‘no symptoms’

by Jackie Salo
27th Mar 2020 10:56 AM

 

Disturbing video shows how COVID-19 ravaged the lungs of a patient who had been asymptomatic just days earlier.

Dr Keith Mortman, the chief of thoracic surgery at George Washington University Hospital, said the hospital created a 360-degree image of the lungs of a 59-year-old male patient who had been generally healthy except for a history of high blood pressure, CNN reported.

In the scans, the yellow areas, which highlight the infected and inflamed regions, cover both of the lungs.

"This is a guy who's minding his own business and gets it," Dr Mortman said.

 

Extensive damage to the lungs is shown in yellow.
"If we were to repeat the (360-degree virtual reality images) now, that is one week later, there is a chance that the infection and inflammatory process could be worse."

The patient, who remains in critical condition in the ICU, has required a ventilator on the highest setting to breathe.

Dr Mortman said it's not known whether the man will fully recover, since for some patients, the damage has so far been irreversible.

"I want people to see this and understand what this can do," Dr Mortman said. "People need to take this seriously."

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Lungs of patient with 'no symptoms'

The patient reportedly had no symptoms days before the scan was taken.
The patient is now in intensive care, being assisted by a ventilator.
