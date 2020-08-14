Menu
Senator Amanda Stoker will be the guest of honour at a Communities for Children fundraising lunch at Yaralla Sports Centre on Tuesday, August 18. Picture Kym Smith
Luncheon focused on parenting support for Gladstone

Rodney Stevens
14th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
SECURING more parenting support in Gladstone is the focus of a program in the region run by the GADPL, in conjunction with Communities for Children.

The Circle of Security Parenting Program is based on decades of research about how secure parent child relationships can be supported and strengthened.

This program is designed for parents and carers of children from 0 to 5 years, but also suitable for families with older children.

GADPL chief executive Gus Stedman said the organisation had been the facilitating partner for the Communities for Children program in the region for more than 16 years.

To help the fundraising efforts, Mr Stedman said Senator Amanda Stoker would be the guest of honour at a lunch on Tuesday.

“We are passionate about ensuring that all residents across the region can access supports when needed,” Mr Stedman said.

“We undertake training and education for work, sports and social clubs; why is it that there is still stigma attached to attending parenting program?

“Attending a parenting program doesn’t mean you’re a bad parent, it means you want to understand the dynamics between children and parents to build a strong and resilient family unit.”

The luncheon will be held on Tuesday, August 18, with guest of honour Senator Amanda Stoker, at the Yaralla Events Centre.

Ms Stoker said she was passionate about families building resilience by working together through difficult times, sharing experiences that build love and trust.

“Working together through these moments is what turns us from being mere relations into a family,” Sen Stoker said.

All money raised from tickets, which are $70, go to Strong Communities for them to deliver the Circle of Security Parenting Program across the Gladstone region.

To book visit the Eventbrite website.

For more information contact Wendy Morris at projectsc4c@gapdl.com.au or on 07 4972 8203.

