Lunch to raise ‘vital’ funds for women’s health

Melissa Cook and Chantale Lane at the Gladstone Women's Health Centre.

MONEY raised at next week's Inspiring Resilient Women Lunch will assist Gladstone Women's Health Centre in continuing to provide free essential services for women in the Gladstone Region.

Centre manager Melissa Cook said the organisation was grateful to event organisers Gladstone Engineering Alliance for choosing to support women's health.

"Money raised through ticket sales, and an amazing raffle that GEA have organised, will help us to continue to provide vital services ... for those affected by domestic and family violence and sexual assault," she said.

GEA general manager Chantale Lane said it was important to her team that the lunch support the health centre, especially given the event's theme was inspiring resilient women.

"The women who utilise the health centre's services are truly resilient," she said.

Ms Lane said thanked Shell QGC, the principal partner in the event.

Inspiring Resilient Women will be held at Yaralla Sports Club on March 10 between 11am and 1.30pm.

The event includes a high-tea style lunch, lucky door prizes, and a presentation by guest speaker, triple Olympian and stroke survivor Sally Callie. Raffle tickets can be purchased on the day and cost $10 each, or three for $20; cash only.

Tickets are $65, and can be purchased via gea.asn.au, or by ringing 4972 9060.