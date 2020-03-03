Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Melissa Cook and Chantale Lane at the Gladstone Women's Health Centre.
Melissa Cook and Chantale Lane at the Gladstone Women's Health Centre.
News

Lunch to raise ‘vital’ funds for women’s health

3rd Mar 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MONEY raised at next week's Inspiring Resilient Women Lunch will assist Gladstone Women's Health Centre in continuing to provide free essential services for women in the Gladstone Region.

Centre manager Melissa Cook said the organisation was grateful to event organisers Gladstone Engineering Alliance for choosing to support women's health.

"Money raised through ticket sales, and an amazing raffle that GEA have organised, will help us to continue to provide vital services ... for those affected by domestic and family violence and sexual assault," she said.

GEA general manager Chantale Lane said it was important to her team that the lunch support the health centre, especially given the event's theme was inspiring resilient women.

"The women who utilise the health centre's services are truly resilient," she said.

Ms Lane said thanked Shell QGC, the principal partner in the event.

Inspiring Resilient Women will be held at Yaralla Sports Club on March 10 between 11am and 1.30pm.

The event includes a high-tea style lunch, lucky door prizes, and a presentation by guest speaker, triple Olympian and stroke survivor Sally Callie. Raffle tickets can be purchased on the day and cost $10 each, or three for $20; cash only.

Tickets are $65, and can be purchased via gea.asn.au, or by ringing 4972 9060.

gladstone business gladstone engineering alliance gladstone women's health centre international women's day 2020
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Students contribute to community with clean-up

        premium_icon Students contribute to community with clean-up

        News Year 12 students from Rosella Park School organised the event as part of their Active citizenship subject.

        Eyes on smelter as Rio makes $1.5b pledge to cut emissions

        premium_icon Eyes on smelter as Rio makes $1.5b pledge to cut emissions

        Business Cleaner energy would need to be sourced to power the Boyne Smelter

        Reducing environmental impact one corflute at a time

        premium_icon Reducing environmental impact one corflute at a time

        News Technology helps printing business improve its environmental impact

        $7k grant helps Gladstone’s learner drivers

        premium_icon $7k grant helps Gladstone’s learner drivers

        News The grant will help young people 16 to 25 years old.