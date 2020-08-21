Lunch raises $16,000 to help Gladstone families

A FUNDRAISING lunch held on Tuesday by the GADPL Communities for Children has raised more than $16,000 to help local families through parenting programs.

Communities for Children executive officer Wendy Morris said the money raised from the lunch at Yaralla Sports Club was enough to hold an additional face-to-face program, plus an online program.

Mrs Morris said that meant 18 more families in Gladstone would benefit from the Circle of Security parenting programs.

“The Circle of Security Program is currently being offered in both online and face-to-face settings,” she said.

“The face-to-face option offers child minding so that parents are able to attend without the challenge of finding a carer for the eight-week program.

“GAPDL and Strong Communities believe this is particularly important given there is no ‘occasional care’ service providers in Gladstone or the surrounding locations.

“The face-to-face program can cater for up to 12 participants while the online program is limited to six.”

The GADPL hosted a fundraising luncheon at Yaralla Sports Club for Communities for Children where Federal Senator for Queensland Amanda Stoker was guest of honour. Picture Rodney Stevens

While the money raised is fantastic, it will only stretch so far toward helping Gladstone families.

“There are some reductions in costs for online verses face-to-face, but the participant limits mean that the cost per participant is almost identical – $820 per person which includes all consumables and access to ongoing program support with Strong Communities,” Mrs Morris said.

“While you may not be able to sponsor a whole placement, please know that all donations go to the delivery of the Circle of Security Parenting program.

“We will be continuously fundraising and seeking grants and sponsorship to be able to offer a full online and face-to-face program once the full cost amount is reached.”

Federal Queensland Senator Amanda Stoker and GAPDL chief executive Gus Stedman with members of the GADPL and Communities for Children at a fundraising lunch. Picture Rodney Stevens

Mrs Morris said Communities for Children had been receiving inquiries about whether the Circle of Security programs can be run in workplaces.

“If you are from the family support sector and would like your staff to undertake the program, there are a number of options available.

“You can run it in the traditional format of eight weekly two-hour sessions.

“You also have the options of undertaking the abbreviated version which can be delivered over either four or two sessions.

“If you are looking at the program for your staff to support them in personal parenting journey, the traditional eight week program provides participants with the time necessary for reflection on each of the program topics.

“Strong Communities will work with you to identify the most appropriate delivery schedule.”

For more information contact the GADPL on 07 4972 8203 or Strong Communities.