Luna Markets to bring hundreds to Bororen

FILE PHOTO: Bororen State School students.
FILE PHOTO: Bororen State School students. Kara Irving
Julia Bartrim
by

FOR the second year running, Bororen State School P&C will be holding their Luna Markets.

Jessie Barrett, P&C committee member, said she was expecting a couple of hundred people to attend.

"I'd like them to have a good time," she said.

"(It will) have that nice community feel."

Despite the small size of the township (Bororen has a population of about 400) and the small size of the school (38 students), the markets will boast 30 different stalls.

The stalls will feature everything from home-made soap and children's clothing to pre-loved treasures, plants and baked goods.

The P&C will put on a delicious hot feast of roast pork and roast beef meals including dessert and a bar.

There'll be an espresso coffee van, an ice cream stall, raffles, face painting and a jumping castle.

This year the P&C has organised a sideshow alley and show bags.

The event entertainment will feature local group, The Patons: husband and wife, Wayne and Lyn Paton and their son Woody.

Wayne says they'll be playing a mix of music on the night, with himself and Lyn both on vocals and guitar.

"We'll do a bit of Elvis, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, Slim Dusty, we're fairly well across the board with it," he said.

The Patons donate their talents to many events.

"When it stops being fun we'll stop doing it," Wayne said.

The P&C will use the funds raised to help with school excursions, including a bus to take the students into Gladstone for swimming lessons.

The Bororen P&C's next event will be a social golf day on October 29 at Miriam Vale Golf Course.

Gladstone Observer
