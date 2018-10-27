Luminous to light up Botanic Gardens

INTERACTIVE: The Luminous light and art show will run from 5pm tonight at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

THE Luminous light show is making its debut at Tondoon Botanic Gardens tonight, providing plenty of entertainment for the whole family.

Luminous marks the culmination of the gardens' 30th birthday celebrations and is open to all ages.

A new event for the botanic gardens, Luminous is an evening of exploring the hidden areas of the gardens at night while being surrounded by light, art and entertainment.

The spectacular light-art event will run from 5-9pm and features light displays and performances, live entertainment, food stalls, interactive activities, a neon-lantern workshop, face painting, wearable art and roving fireflies.

Make sure to bring a picnic blanket to sit back and relax while enjoying the sights and sounds.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said he expected plenty of intrigued residents to attend. "It's going to be a fantastic event like never seen before in the Gladstone Region,” Cr Burnett said.

"Hosting events like Luminous are a priority for council and the benefits to the community are obvious.

"This is about bringing our community together and that's exactly what these kind of events do.

"We have a jam-packed summer of events coming up for the region, it's a very exciting time of year.”

Entry is via a gold-coin donation.