LUMINOUS: Tondoon Botanic Gardens at last year's Luminous.
LUMINOUS: Tondoon Botanic Gardens at last year's Luminous. Mike Richards GLA271018LUMI
Council News

Luminous set to be bigger and better

liana walker
by
11th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
TONDOON Botanic Gardens will be lighting up once again this year for the second Luminous display.

After a successful debut last year the community event is set to be bigger and better now it's spanning over two nights.

Gladstone Region acting mayor Chris Trevor said the council-run event will have completely different displays to Luminous 2018.

"There will be more food stalls and more lighting displays with nothing seen in Gladstone before,” Cr Trevor said.

"When the first Luminous was over in October 2018 plans for Luminous 2019 started right away.”

Entertainment is to be provided by soul band from the Northern Rivers, The Jesse Morris Band on the main stage both nights along with a range of performers yet to be finalised.

"Those attending Luminous at Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens on July 13-14 can look out for Light Chimes and Morphology,” Cr Trevor said.

"These are sure to attract big crowds.”

The lights from the event are powered by a mix of solar and generators. Set up in the gardens takes about one week.

Luminous runs from 5pm to 9pm on July 13 and 14. Admission is a gold coin.

gladstone regional council luminous tondoon botanic gardens
Gladstone Observer

