Hodge: Beware a losing Scott twin

Luke Hodge has warned his young teammates not to lose their focus. Picture: Michael Klein

LUKE Hodge has warned the Lions to be wary of any side coached by a Scott brother coming off a loss.

But, he says, the greater danger facing the young Lions when they take on the Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium on Sunday is slipping away from the team first mentality that delivered their round one upset of reigning premiers West Coast.

Brad Scott's Kangaroos were well beaten by Fremantle in Perth in round one and Hodge said history had proven that his sides, and those coached by brother and Lions premiership teammate Chris, came out snarling after a loss.

"Everyone knows what the Scotts are about, the Scotts are about serious business and making sure they get the job done,'' he said.

"If their performance isn't up to scratch you know exactly what is going to be coming.''

The three time premiership player played alongside some of the greats of the game at Hawthorn, including Lance Franklin and Cyril Rioli, who could win a game off their own boot.

While it sounds like a clichéd coach's comment, he said success in the modern game depended on role players.

Charlie Cameron and Lincoln McCarthy carved the Eagles up at the Gabba on Saturday but the internal plaudits went to young forwards Eric Hipwood and Dan McStay for the work they did nullifying the rebounding ability of premiership pair Jeremy McGovern and Tom Barrass.

He said the senior players and coach Chris Fagan had spent the week reinforcing to the side that the minute one player tried to step above their role and try to win the game - the team would suffer.

"What we did on the weekend was great, but our expectations are for everyone to play their roles,'' he said.

"That's what makes good teams.

"If we come out this week and play a different style of footy than we did on the weekend then we haven't learned much.

Dan McStay and Cam Rayner celebrate the Lions victory. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

"That's the thing about a young and emerging team, as soon as you come out and start playing good footy you can't change your mindset from playing good team footy to I want to kick goals and take marks or get 30 touches.

"That's what we showed on the weekend and that's what a good team does, a good team doesn't worry about stats, a good team worries about what they have to do and the end result.''

Brisbane's 44-point win represented their best start to a season in recent memory and Hodge said it was important the Lions celebrated the win but the focus was quickly shifted to round two.

"You have got to let them have fun and enjoy the win,'' he said.

"Stef (Martin) was really good after the game saying 'it's Round 1, let's not get ahead of ourselves'.

"He and Witho (Alex Witherden) mentioned that this week would be a disappointment if we can't go and play another standard of football.

"That doesn't mean we have to go and win every game, what it means is we have to go and play the footy that your teammates expect of you.''