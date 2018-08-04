Luke Graham making a Mark in film

FLASHBACK: Mark Graham and his son Luke during Mark's playing days with the North Sydney Bears. Luke will direct a documentary about his father's life.

FLASHBACK: Mark Graham and his son Luke during Mark's playing days with the North Sydney Bears. Luke will direct a documentary about his father's life.

THE leafy surrounds of North Sydney Oval, the smell of dencorub and "a lot of swearing by adults" are Luke Graham's earliest childhood memories.

They all relate to watching his father Mark Graham ply his trade for eight seasons with the North Sydney Bears.

But it was an event that took place two years before Luke was born that has sparked an idea the Central Queensland film-maker is working on.

The younger generation may not recall who Mark Graham was but his achievements are well known within New Zealand rugby league circles.

Recently they've come to light here across the ditch with Mark, 62, inducted as the first Kiwi into the NRL Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.

It's just one of many achievements by Mark, who now calls Gladstone home, in a career that saw him play for Norths Devils (Brisbane), 146 games for North Sydney, a short stint for English side Wakefield Trinity and 29 Tests with 18 of those as captain.

Now his 38-year-old son Luke wants to put his dad's life on the big screen.

SON OF A GUN: Luke Graham is making a documentary based on his father Mark Graham, who is recognised as the greatest New Zealand rugby league player of all time. Mike Richards GLA211017FILM

The project, currently titled Sharko, will be released theatrically and is based on the rugby league legend's personal and public life.

It will tell the story from Mark's childhood on the mean streets of Otahuhu, to his rise to the top of the rugby league world.

"This is something that's been in the works since mid last year," Luke said.

"Dad and I were talking about this after he went to a reunion for the 1977 Auckland team, who were the first regional team to beat Australia, Great Britain and France and a lot of those players went on to have very successful careers.

"Dad was telling me about this and said some of these people aren't going to be around in five or 10 years and this may be the last time to film something.

"So I said I'd come along with a camera and be a fly on the wall and see what happens.

"I went across to film that with him and throughout the process I told dad 'I don't think this is the story but I'd really like to tell a story about your life'."

Mark Graham playing for New Zealand during the 1980s. Contributed

Luke's two loves as a child were sport and movies but as he got older he realised he was better at the latter.

"As you get older you get a little bit worse at sport and decide to get very interested in films," he said.

"When I finished school I thought to myself films would be a really hard thing to be good at but if you could do it well you could really change lives and inspire people.

"I thought it was a great challenge and I've been doing it ever since."

Luke's memories of Mark's playing days are still as vivid as they were during the 1980s.

He describes himself as the 'minded child' and a pseudo ball boy at North Sydney Oval.

North Sydney Oval pictured in 2015. Contributed

"There were two ball boys who used to go around carrying a ball with them because I was too young," Luke said.

"Dad used to bring me to the games and these two boys would babysit me all the time and also my brother Paul.

"I still remember North Sydney Oval, the smell of dencorub, I used to drink Mello Yello, which isn't around anymore and also a lot of swearing by adults."

Mark Graham pictured with the trophy he won for New Zealand Rugby League Player of the Century. Matt Taylor GLA180718NZRL

The feature length movie, expected to be released mid next year, is currently titled after Mark's nickname 'Sharko'.

"He's got that because he's got a big nose - if you look at him from the side it's like a shark coming at you," Luke said.

"The (title) isn't my call sadly, I proposed a couple of names... our producers may have other suggestions but that's the name I'm working with at the moment and everyone seems to like it.

"It's very low-key, very Aussie-Kiwi not taking ourselves too seriously."