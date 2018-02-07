Luggage handler sues for $750k after airport fall

A BAGGAGE handler undertaking training at Rockhampton Airport is suing for more than $750k, claiming she suffered extensive injuries from a fall.

A BAGGAGE handler undertaking training at Rockhampton Airport is suing for more than $750k, claiming she suffered extensive injuries from a fall.

A claim for damages, lodged in the Supreme Court at Rockhampton, says on March 5, 2015, Anita Maree Lyon, 34, was directed to assist another employee load passenger luggage onto a Virgin Australia jet.

"The plaintiff was directed to stand in a luggage wagon and pass the luggage up to (the other employee) who was in the hold of the aircraft," the claim says.

"As she turned to pick up the next item of luggage her left foot missed the edge of the tray of the luggage wagon and dropped to the tarmac causing her to fall."

The claim says she suffered injuries to her left side, including dislocation of her shoulder, a rupture of a previous anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction in her knee and a fracture of the posteriolateral corner of her tibial plateau.

"The plaintiff has suffered pain, restricted movement and loss of function in her left shoulder and left knee as a consequence of her injuries."

The claim said the defendant, Aero-Care Flight Support Pty Ltd, employed Ms Lyon as a ground handler at Gladstone Airport.

The claims says the incident was foreseeable and the defendant failed to:

Develop and implement a safe system for the loading of luggage to a jet aircraft from a luggage wagon;

Provide adequate training;

Warn the plaintiff of the risk of falling from a luggage wagon;

Provide a towable conveyor belt for the plaintiff to load the aircraft;

Direct the towable conveyor belt being used at the front of the aircraft be used to load the passenger luggage at the rear;

Take reasonable steps to repair the conveyor belt tagged "out of service" since January 11; and

Observe the requirements of Virgin Australia for the use of ground support equipment that towable conveyor belts must be used when loading and unloading baggage.

No defence has been filed. A spokesperson for Aero-Care Flight Support yesterday declined to comment while the matter was before the court.